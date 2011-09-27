HARMAN's Soundcraft Studer Teams With Julie’s Bicycle To Gear Towards A Greener Industry

POTTERS BAR, United Kingdom — Soundcraft Studer recently became an Associate member of Julie’s Bicycle, a not-for-profit organization working with the creative industries to identify and reduce their environmental impacts. The membership makes Soundcraft Studer the first technology manufacturer to join the Associates program and undergo Julie’s Bicycle’s “Industry Green” certification for its Potters Bar facility. The full Associate program will include site visits from Julie’s Bicycle consultants, as well as staff training and skills development to help build and enforce an environmental policy. This will translate into savings on costs and time, leading to more carbon-friendly production and increased efficiency as part of HARMAN's Green Edge program.

Julie’s Bicycle was started originally through the music industry four years ago as a way to catalyze change and provide a neutral point of view about how companies in the creative industries can truly “go green.” With half of Julie’s Bicycle’s team coming from within the music industry, and the other half scientists, this helped to combine viewpoints and produce “industry-tested” solutions. At a time when companies are trying to become more environmentally efficient, Julie’s Bicycle’s can act as a guide for this process, instead of companies having to “reinvent the wheel” by themselves.

The partnership creates a positive outlook not only for Soundcraft Studer, but also for the professional audio industry in general, demonstrating a joint responsibility in committing to change. Through working with Julie’s Bicycle, Soundcraft Studer will be able to identify processes to improve the environmental impact that leads from the manufacturing of its mixing consoles, all the way to actual use of Soundcraft Studer products in concerts, broadcast environments and more.

“We are thrilled to be extending our relationship with the music industry to technology manufacturers through our work with Soundcraft Studer,” says Catherine Langabeer, Operations Director for Julie’s Bicycle. “To tackle complex areas such as touring we need commitment right across the industry supply chain—from artists and their management, to promoters, venue managers and crucially their suppliers. With Soundcraft Studer we now have a new and exciting opportunity to improve the processes along the technology supply chain, and promote the role of the supplier in delivering greener options.”

“An important part of being an industry leader is having the foresight and initiative to bring about change when needed, and we hope that Soundcraft Studer’s partnership with Julie’s Bicycle will mark the beginning of an industry-wide commitment to more environmentally-conscious manufacturing processes,” says Keith Watson, Marketing Director, HARMAN Mixing Group. ”We are looking forward to a successful and impactful relationship with Julie’s Bicycle.”

For more information on Julie’s Bicycle please visit http://www.juliesbicycle.com/

