Sound Devices Showcases Next-Generation Portable Audio/Video Recorders at Cine Gear Expo 2012

PIX 260 and PIX 240v2 Offer Powerful Recording and Monitoring Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, MAY 29, 2012 — Sound Devices, experts in portable audio and video products for field production, showcases its next-generation PIX 260 and PIX 240 Version 2 portable production audio/video recorders at Cine Gear Expo 2012 (Stand 94).

“Our new PIX line of production video recorders has received overwhelming support and interest from the industry as a whole,” says Jon Tatooles, managing director at Sound Devices. “We are excited to bring the new rack-mounted PIX 260 along with Version 2 of the PIX 240 to this year's Cine Gear Expo.”

Sound Devices’ new PIX 260 production recorder is based on the company’s field-proven PIX 220 and PIX 240 recorders. PIX 260’s convenient 1/2-rack, 2-U chassis dimension allows it to be easily integrated into any existing environment. The PIX 260 is a file-based video/audio recorder/player that seamlessly replaces tape-based video decks in production and post-production environments. Using the Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD codecs, the PIX 260 records and plays files at up to 220 Mbps in high-quality, 10-bit 4:2:2 video, along with up to 32 tracks of 24-bit, 48 kHz audio. Files from the PIX 260 are ready for direct import into Avid and Final Cut editing environments, eliminating time-consuming transferring and transcoding. Files can also play out of the PIX 260 for real-time applications.

Continuing the company’s deep heritage in production sound, Sound Devices has infused the PIX 260 with 32-track record/playback capability. In addition to 16 channels of embedded SDI audio and eight channels of HDMI audio, the PIX 260 also accepts eight channels of line-level analog I/O and eight channels of AES digital audio. Using Dante, the PIX 260 can accept and transmit up to 32 channels of audio over Ethernet.

The PIX 260 has a built-in five-inch 800- x 480-pixel video display that allows users to view video and setup-menu selections. With its extensive control capabilities, the PIX 260 is usable as a video playback source compatible with Final Cut Pro 7, Final Cut Pro X and Avid sessions. The PIX 260 can be controlled by both external RS-422 and through its embedded Web server over Ethernet.

Up to four SATA drives can be connected to the PIX 260 simultaneously. All four drives can be recorded to simultaneously for RAID-1 type redundancy and to eliminate the need for post-record copying when multiple copies are required.

Sound Devices’ PIX 240 Version 2 is the perfect companion to a wide range of professional cameras used for feature films, such as ARRI and RED as well as small-format HD cameras from Sony and Canon. PIX 240 connects to cameras with HDMI or SDI and records directly to QuickTime using Apple’s ProRes or Avid’s DNxHD codec. Since PIX recorders use Apple ProRes and Avid DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post production, making the workflow simple and fast.

The PIX 240 Version 2 now enables users to monitor images in varying exposures through Exposure Assist, a feature that allows for false-color and zebra-stripes viewing. It is also equipped with Focus Assist, which includes a peaking filter and 1:1 pixel zoom. Monitor brightness, contrast and chroma adjustments are also now available. Version 2 of PIX 240 also includes standard definition recording (NTSC and PAL) and support for using simultaneous analog and SDI/HDMI audio inputs. These new features are available as a free firmware update to all PIX 240 users and can be downloaded by visiting http://www.sounddevices.com/download/pix-firmware.htm.

Both the PIX 260 and PIX 240 include a sophisticated scaler and frame-rate converter. Regardless of the incoming signal, the PIX recorders can record the signal after up, down or cross-conversion at the same or a different rate. Hardware-based 3:2 pull-down removal is included as well. Both models include a built-in Ambient Clockit time-code generator/reader with genlock output for multi-camera and double-system sound applications. In addition to generating an ultra-stable time code, the time code can be read from the SDI stream, the HDMI stream or from an external source.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The thirteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.