Bright Technologies' Gets New BrightDrive Triton Out The Door!

ECONOMICAL, ECO-FRIENDLY MEDIA FILE SERVER SERVES MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY FROM SMALL FOOTPRINT

Reno, USA -- Bright Technologies, Inc., developer of advanced technology for shared media, today announced that its new economical, compact, and eco-friendly BrightDrive Triton media file server is now shipping!

Designed and developed to address the rigorous demands of the media and entertainment industry, Triton answers the need for an attractively priced, green solution that only occupies a single rack unit. The server incorporates a unique set of features and functionalities that dramatically increase productivity and maximize profitability via real-time collaboration between all clients. Triton also supports StorNext 4.2.

Triton incorporates Bright’s best-of-class software, including the astonishing new patent-pending BrightClip 2.0 advanced recording technology. The latest BrightClip release is faster and smarter than ever. More than just file allocation, it permanently overcomes the industry-wide problem of degradation by eliminating fragmentation, randomization and inter-leaved frames and is still the only solution that works 100% at all times.

Triton’s eco-friendly design lowers cooling requirements and significantly reduces power costs. Its agnostic architecture allows facilities to seamlessly interface with their preferred applications, protocol, resolution, and formats, eliminating the need for investing in new storage. It offers the highest level of operational stability, consistent and predictable performance, and high-speed access for all users at all times. Triton is equipped with incomparable GUI’s (graphical user interfaces) for monitoring and administration.

“BrightDrive Triton, occupies only 1U,” explained Roger Beck, Bright’s CTO. “Its compact frame guarantees a more efficient, cost-effective infrastructure at an extremely attractive price point.“

Triton’s release follows close on the heels of Bright’s successful December launch of Procyon, a compact 3U server featuring a groundbreaking hardware platform plus a current and stable software foundation – including support of StorNext 4.2.

Both Triton and Procyon are available directly from Bright Technologies and through Bright’s worldwide network of business partners.

About Bright

Bright Technologies develops highly specialized technology for shared media environments. In the mid-1990s, Bright’s core team began the development of the first file system for shared media and by 1999, Bright was the first company to address the core issues and challenges of file handling in media. Over the past 12 years, Bright has earned a reputation as an innovative, collaborative, problem solving media software and technology developer. Based on this level of experience and vision for what’s possible, Bright has developed its current product line. Today, Bright Technologies provides the most advanced media file servers in the industry, featuring low-latency, high performance, and best possible predictability and reliability, specifically designed to meet the needs of media file-based workflows. Bright Technologies, Inc., head office: 10405 Double R Blvd, Reno, Nevada, USA. t: +1 775 823 9002 www.4bright.com

Contacts:

Company

Bright Technologies Inc.

Catrin Beck, Marketing Director

catrin.beck@4Bright.com

P +1 775.823.9002

Press

Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

harriet@desertmooncomm.com

P: +1 845 512 8283

