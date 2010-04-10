EDITSHARE TO UNVEIL FLOW 2.0 AT NAB 2010

EditShare’s Production Asset Management platform sports new Edit While Capture and bandwidth-controlled file-based ingest capabilities with expanded codec support

Boston, MA – April 9, 2010 - EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, is pleased to announce a wealth of new workflow-engineered capabilities for EditShare Flow, its production asset management solution for building collaborative media production infrastructures. The new 2.0 version of Flow will be showcased at the NAB 2010 convention held in Las Vegas, NV from April 12 to 15 (stand SL4725). Fully integrated with the award-winning EditShare shared storage and archiving solutions, Flow provides extensive content management, asset tracking and production capabilities for managing post-production and broadcast workflows.

“Our development team has engineered a stunning array of new Flow features just in time for NAB,” says Andy Liebman, Founder and CEO, EditShare. “Flow has evolved into an industry forerunner for building collaborative media production workflows. The new 2.0 Flow 2.0 platform adds high value production features including Edit While Capture, scanning non-Flow ingested media, bandwidth-controlled file-based ingest, support for new codecs, sequence creation, and deeper integration with EditShare Ark. These new features enhance collaboration and streamline any editor’s pre and post-production tasks.”

Highlights of the new Flow version 2.0 release include:

• Edit While Capture

In addition to the current “chunking” feature, Avid® and QuickTime® users can now ingest with Flow and begin editing on their NLE timeline within seconds. Clips expand in the background while you continue to edit.

• Bandwidth-Controlled File-Based Ingest

Flow 2.0 introduces bandwidth-controlled file-based ingest, with support for P2, XDCAM, XDCAM HD and AVC- Intra formats. Users can maintain video in its native codec or transcode to a different codec -, while simultaneously generating proxy files during ingest. In addition, administrators can control the aggregate bandwidth of transfers to ensure that the network or storage will not be overwhelmed during multiple, simultaneous file-based ingests.

• Format Support

Flow now supports the P2, XDCAM, XDCAM HD and AVC-Intra formats for both file-based ingest and HD/SD-SDI ingest.

• Ganged Capture

Ingest multiple channels in sync with the click of a button. Metadata is automatically populated across all channels to provide fast workflows, ideal for reality or sports environments.

• Batch Capture and Scheduled Ingest Imports from Templates

Schedule your ingests with a simple template that can be imported directly into Flow. The new templates supports batch capture with multiple tapes, or scheduled live ingests -, including to multiple codecs.

• Flow Scan Options

Flow 2.0 adds manual or scheduled scanning of non-Flow media stored on EditShare shared storage systems. Flow then adds the scanned clips into the Flow database, while making low-res proxy files in the background.

• Bins and Sequences

Flow Browse users can now create Projects, Bins, and Sequences for pre-editing and shot selection. Sequences can be edited and trimmed, and then played back in Flow Browse. Flow 2.0 also provides the ability to drag and drop entire sequences directly into Avid or FCP.

• Flow Logger Enhancements

Custom logging templates with pre-defined metadata can be created to provide an intuitive logging interface. Flow Logger supports logging of live feeds or existing media files.

About the EditShare Flow Product Line

EditShare Flow consists of Flow Ingest, Flow Browse, Flow Logger and Flow Scan.

Flow Ingest supports an extensive range of codecs and wrappers, including Avid MXF® and Apple® QuickTime® formats. Flow’s ability to encode simultaneously in 2 high-resolution formats and a proxy eliminates the need for background transcoding and proxy generation after capture.

Flow Browse is a cross-platform application that gives users access to all content stored on their EditShare shared storage and Ark systems. With intuitive organizational features, such as Bins and Sequences, assistants or editors can pre-edit material before they even reach the edit bay. Clips and Sequences can be dragged from Flow Browse directly into a bin within the NLE, providing a fast and intuitive means of managing large amounts of data.

The new Flow Logger application offers customizable templates with pre-defined metadata fields that are ideal for productions such as reality TV and live sporting events. Customized metadata fields, such as names of contestants or sports players or predefined content to describe actions and story lines, provide an intuitive interface for logging live feeds or existing media files.

The new Flow Scan application adds media files that have not been captured with Flow Ingest into the Flow database, whilst also creating low-res proxy files. Within seconds after capturing media with an NLE, users can see and browse the media in Flow Browse.

EditShare Flow feature highlights include:

• Universal Media File Support

○ Single file format that can be used by a wide range of editors and compositors including Avid and Final Cut Pro.

• Exclusive Integration with Automatic Duck

○ Thanks to our exclusive partnership with Automatic Duck, when you work with Universal Media Files, you can translate sequences back and forth between Avid and Final Cut Pro and all your media will just link up – no transcoding, duplicating, or re- rendering required.

• Multi-Channel Capture

○ Each Flow Ingest Server can capture up to two channels of HD-SDI or four channels of SD-SDI, and the number of ingest channels can easily be scaled up at any time by adding more Ingest Server chassis.

• Multi-Format Support

○ Input from each HD/SD-SDI channel can be saved in up to two formats plus low-res proxy simultaneously.

• Centralized Ingest

○ One location for all media input. No tying up an edit bay. Ingest material straight to your EditShare Media Space.

• Customizable Logging Templates

○ Configurable Flow Logger templates standardize content logging, providing a fast and intuitive workflow, ideal for fast-paced reality shows and sports events.

• Search and Access all Your Media Assets

○ With its powerful search engine, Flow Browse lets you see all the material stored on your EditShare shared storage or Ark servers without tying up an edit bay.

• Metadata Management

○ Display and edit clip metadata including customizable fields.

• Shot Selections

○ Set in and out points of a clip outside the editing application, organizing into Bins or Sequences, which can then be dragged directly to an NLE.

• Sub-clip Creation & Drag and Drop

○ Break long clips into smaller sub clips; drag and drop media directly into Avid and Final Cut Pro bins.

For more information, please visit www.editshare.com or stop by the EditShare stand at NAB 2010 (stand SL4725).

About EditShare Complete Collaboration Products

EditShare’s Storage Series and XStream Series shared storage solutions enable editors and compositors to easily and economically share media and work collaboratively, regardless of the platform or application. Users connected to an EditShare network can seamlessly access in real-time a common pool of media files. Source material, work in progress and finished packages are shared and instantly available to all users on the EditShare network. The rules-driven workflow ensures that no data is ever overwritten or accidentally destroyed.

EditShare Flow, EditShare Lightworks, EditShare Geevs, and EditShare Ark bookend the shared production storage workflows with advanced asset management, editing, and distribution capabilities. The integrated solutions provide a highly scalable, end-to-end media management workflow.

About EditShare LLC

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high-quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

©2010 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare is a trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

