Anton/Bauer Sends Contest Winner On Free Trip to NAB 2011

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2011 – Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is proud to announce that Gerry Meinders is the lucky winner of an all expenses paid trip to the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Meinders and a guest will receive two complimentary round-trip airfare tickets, three hotel nights and two free passes to attend the broadcast industry’s largest show.

Meinders is chief engineer at WREX in Rockford, IL and has been with the NBC television affiliate for 48 years. He says the station has primarily used Anton/Bauer batteries for the past 25 years. “We keep going back to Anton/Bauer for its quality and customer service, as well as its competitive pricing,” says Meinders.

Last June, Anton/Bauer announced that in honor of its 40th Anniversary it would give away a free trip to NAB 2011 to one of its customers. Requirements for all participants to qualify were to simply register their Anton/Bauer products for an on-line warranty (Meinders registered two HyTRON 140s). During the company’s Annual Sales Meeting earlier this year, Meinders’ name was randomly selected as the winner.

While this will not be Meinders’ first trip to NAB, he has not attended in more than 10 years. “With the digital mandate and transition to HD, technology has changed drastically over the last decade,” he says. “I am really looking forward to attending and checking out what’s new and seeing what the future of the broadcast industry holds.”

“We could not think of a better way to thank our customers for their loyalty to our brand than to bring one of them with us to one of the industry’s most prominent events,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development, Anton/Bauer. “Our company couldn’t be more excited to have Mr. Meinders attend this year’s NAB as a guest of Anton/Bauer, and we are looking forward to hearing his perspective on how the industry and show have evolved over the years.”

