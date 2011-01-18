Wohler Adds U.S. Western and Eastern Regional Sales Managers

Larry Enroth and Keith Andoos Take the Helm in Key Sales Territories as the Company Expands its North American Presence

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jan. 18, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced two key additions to its U.S. sales organization: Larry Enroth as western regional sales manager and Keith Andoos as eastern regional sales manager. Each will be responsible for driving sales growth and strengthening reseller relationships in his respective region, as Wohler continues to expand its presence in the North American market for audio/video/data monitoring and captioning solutions. Enroth and Andoos will report directly to Kim Templeman-Holmes, Wohler's executive vice president of worldwide sales.

Larry Enroth brings more than 20 years of experience in broadcast and professional audio/video sales and sales management to his new role at Wohler. He has worked in such diverse areas as digital video infrastructure, storage, camera systems, matrix routing switchers, router control systems, and video servers. Enroth joins Wohler from 360 Systems, where he served as western region sales manager. He also held previous positions in sales management and business development at VideoTechnics, Leitch Technology, Sierra Video Systems, and Chyron Corporation, and he served as president of Sierra Digital Media. Enroth holds a bachelor's degree from Baylor University and an MBA with a specialization in information technology management from the University of Phoenix.

During the course of his 28-year career, Keith Andoos has served in sales and sales management roles for leading broadcast technology companies including PESA Switching, Media Links, Terayon Inc., Omneon Video Networks, Leitch Technology, and Harris Corporation. Just prior to joining Wohler, he was a professional salesman-at-large for SPK Sales and, prior to that, he was a sales manager for Telemetrics. Andoos also brings technical experience to his new position, having served early in his career as a satellite operations manager for VCA Telectronics, an AVP chief engineer for Merrill Lynch, and a videoconferencing solutions engineer for Sony Electronics' System Integration Center. He holds a certificate in electronics technology from the RCA Institute.

"We're fortunate to have experienced professionals of the caliber of Larry and Keith join our sales operation," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, EVP of worldwide sales at Wohler. "Their backgrounds and deep experience in technical sales and business development, coupled with a solid track record in guiding engineering roadmaps for products designed for the U.S. market, will be crucial as we continue to expand our sales and product development efforts."

