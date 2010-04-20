Blackmagic Design Announces Micro Videohub

NAB 2010, Las Vegas, USA - April 12, 2010 - Blackmagic Design today announced Micro Videohub, the worlds smallest 16 x 16 SDI router with 3 Gb/s SDI, auto switching SD, HD and 3 Gb/s SDI formats, full SDI re-clocking, USB, ethernet and serial router control for only $1995.

Micro Videohub is only 1 rack unit and less than an inch deep. It includes advanced features such as 3 Gb/s SDI, auto switching SD, HD and 3 Gb/s SDI, as well as full SDI re-clocking at an affordable price. Micro Videohub is perfect for customers who need an incredibly tiny router that also meets tough broadcast technical requirements for performance as well as reliability.

Micro Videohub includes more control interfaces such as easy to use USB, as well as direct ethernet and RS-422 serial interfaces. Direct ethernet router control allows direct connection to a computer network for control. Ethernet control is fully compatible with Blackmagic Design‘s wide range of software control panels and the new Videohub Smart Control hardware control panel.

Micro Videohub, like all Blackmagic Design Videohub routers, allows for a range of flexible control options. These include the free Videohub software control panels for easy to use icon-based push button control from any computer. Software control is ideal for video editors and designers who are already working on computers and prefer control from their desktop. Videohub routers also support the new Videohub Smart Control hardware control panels, for routing with a push of a button. Videohub Smart Control can be installed under each monitor or deck, so routing is incredibly fast.

Micro Videohub also includes a standard serial router control port, that lets system integrators interface to computers for automated routing control systems and integration into broadcast play out servers. The serial router control port uses industry standard protocols so is easy to use. For developers, the USB interface can also be used, combined with Blackmagic Design’s Videohub SDK for Windows and Mac, so full control of router crosspoint switching is possible.

“Now we have a professional router that’s perfect for small facilities or broadcast trucks!”, said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design, “No other router is so small and so affordable, so I think Micro Videohub is going to help more people than ever to get the advantages of a professional SDI routing switcher in their facility!”

Micro Videohub is perfect for customers who have a tight budget, or need to fit routing into an incredibly small space.

Micro Videohub Key Features

• 16 SDI inputs, supports SD, HD and 3 Gb/s SDI.

• 16 SDI outputs, supports SD, HD and 3 Gb/s SDI.

• USB connection for computer control.

• Ethernet direct network connection for control.

• Serial port for router control.

• 12 volt universal power supply included.

• Reference input compatible with black burst and tri-sync.

• Includes full SDI re-clocking.

• Allows simultaneous SD, HD and 3 Gb/s SDI formats on the router at the same time.

• Includes free software control panels for Mac and Windows.

• Fully compatible with Videohub Smart Control.

Availability and Price

Micro Videohub will be available in late April for US$1,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Micro Videohub, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/resources/images.