Sencore and Rover Instruments Extend Global Reseller Agreement for State-of-the-Art Signal Level Meters

AMSTERDAM, IBC2011 -- Sept. 11, 2011 -- Sencore, a leading provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, today announced that it has renewed its global partnership and reseller agreement with Rover Instruments, an Italian manufacturer of broadcast test and measurement equipment. The partnership extends Sencore's role as exclusive reseller of Rover's industry-leading RF signal level meter products in the United States, with non-exclusive sales rights to Europe and the rest of the world.

"Our partnership with Sencore is a critical link in our global sales and distribution strategy, giving us access to the company's tier-one customer base," said Edoardo Romano, CEO and president at Rover Instruments. "We look forward to working with Sencore to continue evolving the feature sets of our products to serve our mutual customers well into the future."

In Sencore's distribution areas, the Rover Instruments products carry the Sencore brand and are sold as the Sencore SLM family of signal level meters, including the SLM-1475, which provides decoded video and program streams for all in-the-clear channels; the SLM-1476-CM; the SLM-1477; and the new SLM-1478, which will be on display during IBC2011 at the Sencore stand, 1.C36. The SLM products are reliable, feature-rich tools that today's RF professionals can use to test and analyze a variety of RF signals, including terrestrial (off-air), satellite, and cable.

"The Rover Instruments SLM products have been an important part of our product portfolio for more than 10 years, and the extension of our partnership means we will be able to continue offering our customers the state-of-the-art in signal quality tools for RF distribution, said Thomas Stingley, executive vice president of sales and marketing at SENCORE. "The SLM product series is ideal for CATV installation and troubleshooting; the measurement of off-air 8VSB reception quality; and signal testing within private cable systems commonly found in schools, hospitals, and government agencies."

The SLM family of signal level meters provides both analog and digital measurements, including pre/post BER, MER, Spectral Display, and DOCSIS 2.0 network testing (the SLM-1477 supports DOCSIS 3.0), as well as leakage and ingress testing, at an affordable price. The systems also offer a pass/fail test and results that can be logged and directly transferred from the meter via coax, LAN port, or USB. Both the SLM 1477 and SLM 1478 come equipped with optical measurement capabilities.

About Rover Instruments For almost 40 years, Rover Instruments has offered the finest in test and measurement equipment for distribution and monitoring of broadcast networks. With headquarters in Sirmione (near Milan), Italy, Rover Instruments has always paid special attention to the quality of its products, investing in advanced technology and making sure that it is always "a step ahead." For more information, visit www.roverinstruments.com.

About Sencore Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of high-quality signal transmission solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets. The company's world-class portfolio includes video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment, all designed to support system interoperability and backed by best-in-class customer support. Sencore products meet the rapidly changing needs of modern media by ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore is available at the company's website, www.sencore.com.

