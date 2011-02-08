Pilat Media 2011 NAB Show Preview

2011 NAB Show

Company Overview

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market, and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including FOX, CTV, CBS, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, Network Ten, TVNZ, Southern Cross, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers.

New at the 2011 NAB Show:

IBMS Performance Dashboard

Pilat Media's IBMS end-to-end broadcast management software has been enhanced by the addition of an advanced Performance Dashboard system. The Performance Dashboard is an operational tool that ties together workflow processes and business information to monitor and display the status of a large number of business processes. At-a-glance visuals and graphic displays quickly and efficiently highlight exceptions and alert key business executives to items needing attention, such as a process that is likely to slip and miss its due date, available inventory, accounts receivables, missing content rights and permissions, and more. The IBMS Performance Dashboard can be configured to support a wide variety of business operation views to match each user's or department's workflow needs and can be composed of information in grids, pivot tables, charts and gauges, or any combination.

IBMS Traffic Management Console

Given the growing operational complexity of multiple channels delivering slightly or completely different content to multiple audience devices, Pilat Media's IBMS has been engineered to expedite the flow of centralized management of key functions. To support hundreds of channels or networks across a large number of regions requires hundreds or thousands of playlist variants, combining national and regional programming, national and local advertising, and low-and high-content bandwidths. Manual data entry and monitoring is no longer feasible given the large number of actions required. Massive enterprise platforms must be managed using power actions, mass processing visual indicators, and exception-based user intervention. To meet this complex management challenge, Pilat Media now offers the IBMS Enterprise Traffic Management Console -- a single point of control to drive business and traffic operations from schedule creation to reconciliation. It also introduces the concept of streams, a matrix of channels or networks across regions, to define the span of actions and visualize the status of processes. The IBMS Traffic Management Console framework therefore ties together workflow processes and business information to monitor and display the aggregate status of large numbers of business processes.

IBMS:Adapt Workflow Orchestration and Integration Hub

Pilat Media's IBMS:Adapt, an advanced business customization layer, can now act as an enterprise-scale workflow orchestration and integration hub. The enhanced module includes a comprehensive toolkit for assembling complex integrations using file and Web services, customizable control logic, direct access to the full repository of metadata, and integration with IBMS's dashboards, reporting, and analysis functions. The full power of IBMS comes into play as the "orchestrating brain" of the multiplatform content factory or advertising business. All aspects of metadata communications, digital file delivery, routing, and processing can be pulled together to design the most efficient and robust end-to-end process automation.

Client Quote

"Pilat Media has continued to invest significant resources in on-going R&D in order to meet the rapidly changing requirements of the media industry," said Avi Engel, CEO of Pilat Media. "The announcements we are making at the 2011 NAB Show further increase efficiency and accuracy across multichannel and multiplatform operations, solidifying IBMS's position as the central pillar of today's file-based media enterprises. We look forward to meeting with IT and business professionals at NAB this year to discuss these and other product developments."

