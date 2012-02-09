ANTON/BAUER TO FEATURE WIDE RANGE OF CUTTING-EDGE POWER SOLUTIONS AT BVE 2012

Company to Display MATRIX Cheese Plate and Gold Mount System, DIONIC HCX, DIONIC HC, CINE VCLX and Battery Accessories

LONDON, FEBRUARY 9, 2012—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will demonstrate its latest array of power solutions at Broadcast Video Expo 2012 (Stand I30) for an international audience of broadcast, video and audio professionals. On display will be the MATRIX Cheese Plate and Gold Mount® System, DIONIC® HCX 120-watt-hour capacity battery, DIONIC HC 91-watt-hour capacity battery, CINE VCLX and several battery accessories.

The MATRIX Cheese Plate is a new mounting plate that can be used with the company’s Gold Mount solutions. Anton/Bauer’s Gold Mount solutions create the most secure battery connection in the industry, providing seamless power and future compatibility. The MATRIX Cheese Plate mounts directly on 15-mm or 19-mm rod systems, allowing for easy mounting on a variety of cameras including:

• Sony F3 - QRC-DUAL PT - Gold Mount with four-pin XLR and two PowerTap® outputs. Also mounts directly to the AJA Ki Pro Mini.

• Canon 5D, 7D and 60D - QR-DSLR - 7/14 Gold Mount. Provides 7.2V power to the camera via the Canon DR-E6 coupler and 14.4V power via the PowerTap for accessories such as the Ultralight® 2, on-board monitors and external hard drives. Offering excellent counter balance, the QR-DSLR can mount to most third-party support rigs, such as Redrock Genus, Micro, Zacuto, Cinevate and others.

• RED EPIC - QRC-EPIC Gold Mount - Features three outputs: a hard-wired cabled six-pin LEMO connector for power as well as two PowerTap connectors for accessories.

• Panasonic AG-AF100 - QR-VBG - 7/14 Gold Mount adapter.

• Sony NEX-FS-100 - FGM-S – 7/14 Gold Mount.

Also on display will be the DIONIC HCX and the DIONIC HC, both part of the company’s Logic Series® batteries, suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package. Working closely with cell manufacturers, the HC series incorporates high-capacity cells offering 10 amps. To continually ensure cell protection and performance integrity, a special honeycomb cell pack design protects the cells. An enhanced RealTime® display indicates up to nine hours of run-time (under low power load conditions) using a seven-segment display enclosed by four circular arcs that indicate 15-minute time intervals, ensuring high confidence in those filming with the battery.

• The DIONIC HCX offers 124Wh of battery capacity and a unique motion detection sensor, which puts the battery “to sleep” after a two-day period without a power draw. This feature significantly reduces self-discharge and provides extended storage and battery life with nearly zero capacity loss. To “awaken” the battery, customers need only move or attach it to a device. When airplane travel is required, DIONIC HCX users can carry up to two batteries per person per flight.*

• The DIONIC HC provides 91Wh and can operate a 40-watt HD camera for more than two hours. Transported as carry-on luggage without restrictions, the DIONIC HC is the perfect lightweight battery for shooting on location.*

Additionally, the CINE VCLX series will be on display. Incorporating all the features of the Logic Series batteries, the CINE VCLX batteries provide superior run-time and service life for the power demands of today’s cinema production and lighting equipment. The 560Wh CINE VCLX/2 comes equipped with one 4-pin XLR for 14.4V and one 3-pin XLRF for 28V, providing dual simultaneous outputs of 20 amps at 14.4V and 12 amps at 28V. The powerful CINE VCLX system provides extended run-times for some of the most popular film and digital cinema cameras from ARRI, RED, Sony and Panavision.

Anton/Bauer also will be featuring battery accessories, including the DT-500 and the QR-HOTSWAP AR. Reliable and powerful, the DT-500 was designed to power the Sony F23/F35 and F65 cameras. Two (2) 4p XLR outputs can provide 14.4V to multiple devices simultaneously. The 8p LEMO connector supplies simultaneous 28/14V for the Sony F23/F35 cameras. This is an optimal power supply for the high power consumption ARRI ALEXA camera.

When operating the power-hungry ARRI ALEXA, the QR-HOTSWAP AR allows for two DIONIC HC or DIONIC HCX high-current batteries for seamless hot swapping. Exclusive communications, only available with the QR-HOTSWAP AR, display combined batteries’ remaining run-time in the camera viewfinder.

*All carry-on/checked baggage passenger rules should be verified with your specific carrier prior to travel. For more information on Li-Ion travel, refer to www.antonbauer.com.

