AX Series Monitors Bring Acclaimed X-ART Technology To Broadcast

Hicksville, NY––The new AX-Series monitors from ADAM Audio feature the company’s highly acclaimed X-ART tweeter and newly redesigned woofers, amplifiers and speaker cabinets to ensure superior performance in a range of broadcast applications.

Following ADAM’s award-winning SX-Series monitors, the new AX Series includes four high performance systems, ranging from the ultra-compact and fully professional A3X, to the high performance A5X, A7X and A8X systems, all at more accessible prices.

The efficient X-ART tweeter handles higher SPLs while providing an expansive frequency response up to 50kHz. All AX-Series woofers and amplifiers now feature larger voice-coils and more powerful amplifiers for greater linear excursion and more output. The redesigned cabinets all feature twin bass reflex ports.

ADAM’S smallest monitor, the A3X is ideal for applications where space is limited such as desktop and other monitoring situations. Already being hailed for its exceptional imaging and accuracy from a speaker so small (9.9” H x 5.9” W x 7.2” D and less than 10 lbs.), the A3X is equipped with the X-ART tweeter for clear sound reproduction, a 4.5” mid/low frequency driver with a very light but stiff carbon fiber diaphragm for absolute transparency, and two highly efficient 25-watt amplifiers to power each driver.

As with other AX-Series speakers, the A3X also features Stereolink, a pair of additional RCA connectors that allow the user to connect both speakers with a single cable so that the volume for both speakers can be controlled from the Gain control of either speaker.

One of ADAM’s most popular speakers, the A5 has now been reborn as the A5X with the X-ART tweeter, a 5.5” mid/woofer to reproduce frequencies below 2.5kHz and twice the power. The speaker diaphragm is made from ultra-rigid and lightweight Carbon/Rohacell/Glass, which prevents break up resonances and produces a dynamic sound. Two 50W amps drive each of the speakers directly and the speakers feature 110dB max peak SPL per pair. Like other AX systems, XLR and RCA connectors are provided along with a 5-year warranty.

The new A7X features the X-ART tweeter, a 7” mid/woofer with a larger 1.5” voice coil. A 50W A/B amp drives the X-ART tweeter and a 100W Pulse Width Modulation amp drives the mid/woofer. The front panel includes a power switch and a control for the volume that retains the volume setting independently from the on/off switch.

The A8X is equipped with the X-ART tweeter and an 8.5” carbon Rohacell fiberglass mid/woofer that combine seamlessly to produce a very deep and powerful yet exceptionally focused bass response. Like the other AX-Series models, the upper corners of the A8X are beveled to minimize reflections. The large, double bass reflex tubes on the front have been specifically designed to match the mid/woofer and its large voice coil.

With a 50W amplifier for the tweeter and a 150W amplifier for the mid/woofer, the A8X has more than enough power for any monitoring application. Other features include a tweeter gain control and 2 shelf filters on the rear panel, an expansive frequency response of 38Hz - 50kHz, XLR & RCA connectors, 120dB max peak SPL per pair and a 5-year warranty.

MSRP for the AX-Series is as follows: A3X - $299 each, A5X - $449 each, A7X - $599 each and the A8X $899 each.

For more information about ADAM Audio USA, please call 516.681.0690, or click to www.adam-audio.com