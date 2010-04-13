RTW AND LAWO ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION AT NAB 2010

New RTW TouchMonitor to Be a Hardware Option for Lawo mc² Digital Audio Consoles

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 13, 2010 — RTW (Booth C457), a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices based in Cologne, Germany and Lawo (Booth C2217), a longtime manufacturer and distributor of digital mixing consoles and audio routers based in Rastatt, Germany, are jointly announcing at this year’s NAB show that the new RTW TouchMonitor TM7 will be available as a fully integrated hardware option for the Lawo mc² range of digital audio consoles.

Lawo will showcase its redesigned mc²66 console during NAB with a special OEM version of the RTW TouchMonitor TM7 as part of the desk's control surface. The TouchMonitor version specifically developed for Lawo features a customized GUI which allows for the upright operation of the screen so that it integrates perfectly into the mc²66. In its final level of integration, the unit also will lock directly into the console’s project data management so that the TouchMonitor's configuration and presets will be saved and loaded together with the actual console project data.

“RTW and Lawo have both been successfully providing quality audio solutions to the broadcast, recording, post-production and live sound industries for more than 30 years,” says Andreas Tweitmann, managing director of RTW. “We are very pleased that Lawo has chosen to include the new TouchMonitor TM7 as a hardware option for its mc² range of digital audio consoles. We look forward to developing our relationship further.”

The Lawo mc²66 is a highly professional audio console with 512 DSP channels, 144 summing busses and top quality signal processing ensuring maximum precision. The newly developed operation philosophy “assign at destination” allows fast and secure interference also in critical live situations. The redundantly designable MKII Router with 8192 cross points provides a fully integrated control system for the highest possible level of reliability.

RTW's brand new TouchMonitor range with ultra-flexible audio metering systems features the TM7 with a 7" touch display, also available as an OEM product for Lawo's mc² digital consoles. The TM9 comes with an even bigger 9" touch sensitive TFT screen. The stand-alone versions of both models will be available with analog and/or digital audio I/O interfaces including AES3id versions with BNC connectors and a 3G SDI option for the TM9 supporting up to 32 audio channels.

With the modular software concept of the TouchMonitor range, the user can precisely define the functional range of his individual unit. In addition to RTW's highly respected measurement tools such as high quality Peak Program Meters or the popular Surround Sound Analyzer, also third-party software modules will be available. This makes the TouchMonitor range the perfect platform for an unbeatable collection of professional audio metering tools.

About Lawo

Lawo, headquartered in Rastatt/Germany, specialises in developing, designing and manufacturing mixing consoles and matrix systems for radio and TV broadcasters, as well as for use in live events. Standards of high quality and innovative technology have supported decades of experience in the field of professional audio technology. In 2010, the company celebrates its 40th anniversary. Lawo’s product range covers digital audio mixing consoles for use in radio, broadcast, production and live applications, including the required software. In addition to the provision of matrix systems and audio networks, Lawo also carries out project engineering tasks and acts as a main contractor for radio OB trucks; these services include user training and maintenance. This high level of expertise results in a comprehensive support service for Lawo customers.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 30 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing sophisticated recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on peak meters and audio vectorscopes, which are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The current product portfolio includes multichannel TFT-based monitoring systems for integrated surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. In June 2008, RTW was certified for the internationally accepted DIN EN ISO 9001:2000 quality-management standard.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.