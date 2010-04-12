SSL DV TO DEBUT NEW GRAVITY WEB MOBILE APPLICATION AT NAB 2010

Gravity Web Mobile Allows Users to Access Gravity System from Mobile Devices

LAS VEGAS, NV – The newly formed SSL DV, Inc. a Solid State Logic Company, will debut the Gravity Web Mobile application at NAB 2010, Booth N808, from April 12 to 15, 2010, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. A Web-based interface to the entire Gravity archive and production management solution, Gravity Web Mobile lets users take their offices and productions wherever there is a mobile network, providing an entirely new level of convenience and efficiency.

“We designed Gravity Web Mobile as a mobile-sized version of our Cross Platform Web app, with virtually all the same features found in the Gravity Media Asset Management systems used for live news, media production, education, corporate and government applications, including the Gravity Web and LAN browsers,” says Shaun McTernan, marketing director for SSL DV, Inc. “Gravity Web Mobile is ideal for today’s multiplatform production environment, which often requires producers, directors, editors and other staff members to have access to their facility’s entire audio and video archive at their fingertips, even if they are working remotely from the main studio. It is currently compatible with iPhone, BlackBerry, Palm devices, and with Windows 6- and Symbian-based mobile devices on a 3G or 4G network, making it accessible for most mobile devices and phones.”

Gravity Web Mobile is designed for easy use in the field: In addition to Search, Browse and Play, users can also select and bookmark clips, right from their mobile devices. Clips can also be imported from a mobile device to the Gravity MAM system, as most MP4-based phone video formats are native to Gravity for import. To upload other formats from laptop storage, users need only to connect the Gravity Web Mobile-enabled device to a laptop, making it simple, for example, for a reporter in the field to submit stories directly to the home newsroom system.

Gravity Web Mobile also supports command and control of the Gravity system. Administrators can get information on the status of the entire system from their mobile devices or phones, while program and scheduling personnel can use the built-in schedule-review page to review the current transmission schedule or to insert new schedule elements to be recorded. All input from the mobile application is directly inserted into the system database, allowing multiple users to collaborate on the same media even if they are thousands of miles apart.

