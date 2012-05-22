SKY Perfect JSAT Launches TV Everywhere Service in Japan Powered by Envivio

Japan’s leading satellite DTH operator adds over-the-top video delivery to connected TVs, tablets and smartphones

South San Francisco, CALIF., May 22, 2012 – Envivio (NASDAQ: ENVI), a leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, today announced that SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation of Japan has deployed Envivio 4Caster™ Gen III encoders powered by Envivio Muse™ software, for the SKY PerfecTV! On-Demand video service. SKY Perfect is Japan’s largest direct-to-home (DTH) satellite service provider with more than 3.7 million subscribers, and launched the “Buy Once, Watch Anywhere” service in December 2011.

The new over-the-top (OTT) service allows subscribers to view live and on-demand content, including sports, movies and TV programming, on IP-connected devices including TVs, PCs, tablets and smartphones. Envivio 4Caster™ encoders perform formatting, transcoding and packaging in Apple® HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and Microsoft HTTP Smooth Streaming (HSS) formats for multi-screen viewing. SKY Perfect also implemented the Envivio 4Manager™ network management system for comprehensive monitoring and control of the Envivio converged headend.

“Envivio offered a high quality solution for TV anywhere with high reliability and an advanced feature set to support all of our needs,” said Masahiko Aoki, Acting General Manager, Engineering & Operations Group of SKY Perfect JSAT. “We can now offer premium programming including J-League football, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europe League matches that our viewers can enjoy anytime, anywhere, on any device.”

“SKY Perfect is one of the world’s top satellite platform providers, and their selection of Envivio Muse and 4Caster is a strong validation of the products’ strengths in live OTT and VOD service delivery,” said Julien Signès, Envivio’s president and CEO. “This innovative company is creating an excellent service offering for subscribers across Japan.”

Envivio partners involved with the deployment at SKY Perfect included ITOCHU Cable Systems Corp. in Japan.

Envivio solutions have been deployed by more than 300 customers around the world, including telecom, cable and satellite companies, content owners, terrestrial broadcasters and mobile service providers. To learn more about Envivio solutions for TV without boundaries, visit www.Envivio.com.

About SKY Perfect JSAT

The merger of JSAT Corporation, SKY Perfect Communications, Inc., and Space Communications Corporation in October 2008 has resulted in the creation of SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation. The core operating company of the SKY Perfect JSAT Group became the largest satellite operator in Asia and the largest Multi-channel pay TV business in Japan. The new SKY Perfect JSAT maximizes the strengths available from a hybrid business, operating both a stable space & satellite business with 15 satellites and a proven, high-growth multi-channel pay TV business under one roof, while at the same time building better services and a greater capacity to compete through efficient and agile business management policies. For more information visit http://www.sptvjsat.com/toppage.

About Envivio

Envivio (NASDAQ: ENVI) is a leader in solutions for multi-screen video processing and delivery. Envivio solutions remove the boundaries of traditional television and make the world’s video content universally enjoyable by all viewers, on any device, across any network, at any time. Now in its second decade of developing market-leading video convergence solutions, Envivio powers services for more than 300 content and service provider customers around the world, including eight of the top 10 mobile operators, seven of the top 10 broadband providers and three of the top four US cable operators. Envivio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California and has offices worldwide including France, England, China, Singapore and Japan. Visit www.envivio.com for more information.

