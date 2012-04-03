TSL PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS INTRODUCES TOUCHMIX PILOT SOLUTION FOR LEAN BACK AUDIO MONITORING AT THE 2012 NAB SHOW

New Remote Desktop Panel and Audio Monitoring Host Unit Empowers Creative Operators

LAS VEGAS, NV – TSL Professional Products, manufacturer of hardware and software audio monitoring, tally and power management products for the broadcast industry, will introduce its new Touchmix Pilot Desktop Remote system at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth N1119). The Touchmix Pilot, which consists of a new Desktop Remote panel with rack-mount host unit, provides one-touch access to any analog or digital audio source material in mono, stereo or surround, allows for the adjustment of levels and balance and delivers the capability to mix together multiple sources. Designed to help broadcasters empower creative operators with a more flexible and convenient control platform, it’s a complete solution for lean-back audio monitoring.

“The Touchmix Pilot improves the desk ergonomics of the broadcast workspace from small edit suites to large studio galleries, as the host I/O box now has the option of being installed in the racks room, upstand or any other convenient location,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director of TSL Professional Products Ltd. “The remote panel system requires reduced baseband cabling, while providing more flexible mounting options that save on installation space requirements, cost and time. The Touchmix Pilot makes life easier for both the installer and the operator, positively impacting the bottom line while streamlining production throughput.”

By using the Touchmix Pilot, directors, producers, editors and VT operators will have straightforward access to multiple audio sources literally at their fingertips. Designed with the latest touch-screen technology, the intuitive user interface allows operators to tap the audio channel they wish to hear, mix together incoming sources and even adjust individual level and balance. Complex configuration snapshots can be loaded or saved using on-board memory locations or via the on-board USB port.

Developed for operation with TSL’s ground-breaking AVM-T-MIX (Touchmix), as well as other I/O devices, the system can be set up effortlessly in a matter of minutes due to its straightforward configurability. The Touchmix, a system design inspired by input from the BBC, is unlike any other compact audio monitoring product. It is comprised of a pair of 20-channel audio mixers with exclusive signal selection via the on-board router and a ‘solo’ monitoring buss function similar to that of a large-format digital audio mixing console. Up to 64 audio inputs can be chosen simultaneously from SDI, AES and analog sources.

