CLASS ON DEMAND RELEASES COMPLETE TRAINING FOR RED GIANT'S TRAPCODE PARTICULAR 2.0 PLUG-IN

New self-paced course offering from award-winning training company gives expert instruction on creating motion picture quality, natural effects and alluring 3D particles

Hoffman Estates, IL - Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, announced that “Complete Training for Trapcode Particular 2.0” is now available to order. A plug-in for Adobe® After Effects®, Trapcode Particular’s award-winning particle generation and 3D natural effects tools are utilized by visual effects and motion graphics artists around the world and can be seen in TV commercials and feature-length motion pictures, including “Spider Man 3” and “Angels & Demons.” The latest Trapcode Particular 2.0 upgrade from Red Giant boasts powerful new features, incorporating improved bit-depth, an updated render engine, more realistic shading for 3D movement, full 3D rotation options for enhanced particle depth, and more. Led by motion graphics designer and broadcast design instructor, Harry Frank, the new Class on Demand training course guides users through task-focused lessons on the full-range of new features.

“Once again, we are excited to partner with Class on Demand to supply our customers with in-depth, high-quality training,” says Andrew Little, Business Director, Red Giant. “The Trapcode Particular 2.0 release boasts a variety of innovative enhancements. Harry Frank’s real-life expertise will undoubtedly help customers delve into its powerful new visual effects capabilities.”

“Red Giant continues to develop timely software upgrades, which are utilized by some of the best and brightest designers in the industry, and Trapcode Particular 2.0 is no exception,” says Paul Holtz, CEO and founder, Class on Demand. “With the popularity of our former Trapcode Particular training, we were excited to produce the 2.0 course and keep our users up-to-speed. I have no doubt that Harry Frank’s advanced design experience will help visual effects artists harness the plethora of new features, including its dazzling new particle generation enhancements and new 3D controls. As always, we look forward to working with Red Giant on all their future developments.”

“Complete Training for Trapcode Particular 2.0” helps visual effects and motion graphics artists quickly acclimate to the newest version of the powerful particle generator. The training course delivers 4-hours of in-depth application instruction and includes 13-lessons ranging from “Basic Emitter Controls” to “3D Integration and Particle Orientation.” The video-based titles deliver exceptional viewing quality and a unique, non-linear training approach, enabling users to focus on specific features and functions. While each Class on Demand module provides an in-depth lesson for a specific portion of Particular 2.0, the collective training modules use real-world examples to provide an end-to-end curriculum for information retention and increased productivity.

For more information about Class on Demand’s “Complete Training for Trapcode Particular,” please visit: http://www.classondemand.net/media/trapcode-training/particular02.aspx.

The new training DVD for Trapcode Particular 2.0 will be available at a 25% discount via the Class on Demand website (http://www.classondemand.net/media/trapcode-training/particular02.aspx) until June 1, 2010. Customers can type REDGIANT25 at checkout to receive the discount (training regularly priced at $99.95 USMSRP).

Harry J. Frank is a freelance motion graphics designer and instructor based in Detroit, Michigan. He is an in-demand author, instructor, designer, and is an active member of the motion graphics community. Harry's work features a blend of technical and creative skills, ranging from his popular training titles to his motion design with companies among the likes of Digital Kitchen, Lustre, and Royal Pictures. For examples of his work, please visit: http://www.graymachine.com.

Red Giant Software LLC (http://www.redgiantsoftware.com) offers a vast range of visual effects plug-ins, with over 30 packages designed for Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro®, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Motion®, and Avid®. The product line features industry-leading effects for designing realistic fire, rain, and water; adding popular looks; and creating perfect keys. Red Giant effects have enhanced feature films such as Angels & Demons, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and The Mummy 3, and added sparkle to cable and broadcast content from NBC Universal, Food Network, ESPN, Disney, CNN, Comedy Central, MTV, and TNT.

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

