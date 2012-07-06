IBC2012 Product Preview Wohler Technologies Stand 10.A10

Company Overview:

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

New Wohler Products at IBC2012:

ContentProbe

Wohler's new ContentProbe compliance recorder features dedicated and purpose-built hardware and software that reliably records 24 hours a day. Making its European debut at IBC2012, this system offers a user-friendly GUI that enables rapid and instant access across the network to all channels. ContentProbe provides compliance recording with FaultTracker signal fault monitoring for audio, video, captions, and loudness. With Media FingerPrinting technology for commercial content verification and best-in-class RealSync frame-accurate recording, extensive alerts and notifications can be tailored to user preference. An intuitive, feature-rich, Silverlight Web interface supports frame-accurate cueing and easy export of marked clips for external users. Up to four video channels or 16 audio channels, combined with up to 720 days of RAID 5 hot-swappable storage and dual-power supplies, are contained in a single 1-RU enclosure.

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/ContentProbe.zip

AMP1-16M Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI Audio Monitor

Wohler's new dual-input SDI audio monitor offers broadcasters high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in two 3G/HD or SD-SDI streams at an attractive price point. The 1-RU system de-embeds and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in the selected 3G/HD or SD-SDI stream. It offers intuitive operation and clear display of levels and other critical information using bright 2.4-inch LED-backlit LCD displays, enabling one-touch monitoring and summing of any selected pair(s) to built-in speakers, headphones, or XLR balanced analog outputs. The monitor offers a number of convenient capabilities including remote access for setup and storage of user-defined presets via Ethernet and USB connections; gain adjustment/trim on individual audio channels with the ability to assign channels to either or both analog outputs as well as select or deselect channel pairs; pass-through of both SDI inputs; and reclocked output of the selected monitored SDI stream.

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP1-16M_New.zip

Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform

Wohler's RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform enables a more efficient solution for file-based creation, standards conversion, QC, and distribution of media, while augmenting and integrating with trafficking, rights management, linear automation, and business process management systems. At the heart of the platform is RadiantGrid's TrueGrid(TM) enhanced, robust media transformation and parallel processing engine, coupled with an underlying content management fabric that leverages intelligent media processing functions to generate outstanding results at unrivaled speeds. Powered by this engine, RadiantGrid now manages everything from faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion, to more complex processing such as mixed cadence correction, video optimization, audio loudness conformance, and more.

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/RadiantGridDashboard.zip

New Additions to DVM MPEG Video Monitor Line

Following the recent release of the DVM-2443 MPEG/ASI/IP monitor with four 4.3-inch screens, Wohler will also be showcasing three new additions to the DVM family of video monitors at IBC2012. This includes the new DVM-5210, a 5-RU system with two 10-inch screens; the DVM-4290, a 4-RU system with two 9-inch screens; and the DVM-3270, a 3-RU system with two 7-inch screens. All of the DVM MPEG monitors provide convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams.

The DVM broadcast-quality video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC or Ethernet inputs while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID tables for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-through, the DVM monitors also accommodate HDMI video and audio with level meters, GPI, and tally. Each monitor is capable of displaying in-picture audio level metering, video waveform, and vectorscope with classic CRT-style image calibration controls.

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/DVM-2443.zip

Company Event: Wohler will be hosting a press event on its stand 10.A10 on Friday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. Several exciting announcements are expected and more details will be forthcoming.

Company Quote: "Wohler will be showcasing several new products in Europe for the first time at IBC2012, including the new ContentProbe compliance recorder and widely received AMP1-16M audio monitor. Coming off the heels of our April 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid, we will also be highlighting the newest version of the RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform, which supports efficient content creation and multiplatform distribution for today's file-based production workflows." -- Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler Technologies