Harris Corporation NEXIO Studio Suite Improves Control in File-Based Workflows

MELBOURNE, FL/DENVER, February 21, 2012 — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, has introduced NEXIO® Studio Suite to help customers easily and affordably transition to tapeless studio production and more efficient file-based workflows.

NEXIO Studio Suite is designed for live multi-camera studio productions such as news and magazine-format, entertainment and reality TV shows. It enhances the control of video servers in production studios, offering familiar video tape recorder (VTR) functionality while adding the operational benefits of multichannel, nonlinear video servers. The software simplifies the operation and control of many server ports over IP networks, including multichannel recording and playback within NEXIO servers.

“Broadcasters and production professionals are increasingly moving away from expensive, high-maintenance VTRs as they transition to tapeless studio production and file-based workflows,” said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “Harris NEXIO Studio Suite gives our customers the best of both worlds for live studio production: A familiar user interface and the path to a cost-efficient, streamlined, tapeless studio production experience.”

NEXIO Studio Suite customers also benefit from the true shared storage architecture of NEXIO servers, providing users of Harris® Velocity ESX™ or Apple® Final Cut Pro® editors with instant access to content. It is ideal for enabling specific tasks commonly associated with fast, live, multi-camera studio recording and playback.

NEXIO Studio Suite is based on ClipJOCKEY, a control software application developed by German software company S4M – Solutions For Media. The two companies worked together to develop a unique and simple user interface that enables the control of all workflows tied to a NEXIO video server installation, while helping to speed the production process.

In broadcast communications, Harris offers products, systems and services that provide interoperable workflow solutions for broadcast, cable, satellite and out-of-home networks. The Harris ONE™ solution brings together highly integrated and cost-effective products that enable advanced media workflows for emerging content delivery business models.

About S4M – Solutions for Media GmbH

The Cologne-based company S4M – Solutions for Media, a subsidiary of arvato Systems and RTL Television, develops and distributes specialized software solutions for the broadcast and new media industry. Customers in 30 countries around the world use S4M systems for broadcast management and media asset management tasks. S4M also offers customers professional consulting services based on its experience and knowledge of media and information technology. Find more information at www.s4m.com.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $6 billion of annual revenue and about 17,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.

# # #