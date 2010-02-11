V4x Debuts "Social TV Apps" @ Mobile World Congress - Barcelona

V4x authoring tools enable Social TV Interactive Video Apps for Web, Facebook, iPhone, Mobile TV, and Connected-TV

Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, Spain — February 11, 2010 — For telecom operators and media services companies, V4x provides the next generation Social TV Apps with proven deployment capabilities, service reliability, richness of user experience, and rapid time-to-market. V4x will showcase the latest generation of tools to deliver compelling interactive video rich-media apps for mobile, web, and connected-TV at the Mobile World Congress 2010, held in Barcelona from February 15 to 18, Hall 2 booth 2E59 – 79 (French Pavilion). Visitors to the stand will see just how easily V4x can be used to create and schedule one-of-a-kind, interactive video sequences that create "must see, must click" user experiences that boost viewing and create "stickiness" and community engagement while generating revenues.

Revenue generating apps for Facebook, iPhone & smartphones

V4x offers turn-key white-label apps with WOW-effect interactive video sequences on Facebook, iPhone and smartphones, including play-along contests, polls, quizzes or sweepstakes, to grab viewers and generate leads through friendly opt-in forms, in-app purchases and "click & buy" e-commerce links.

Social TV Promos - VideoQuiz / VideoPoll

VideoQuiz & VideoPoll Apps drive fan engagement through the continual proliferation of fresh and fun interactive video sequences. With minimal editorial work and no software development, V4x participation apps leverage social networks to drive viral propagation, lead generation, and brand exposure.

Social TV Boutique

V4x is white-label service platform for telecom operators to offer marketers and interactive agencies the ability to easily launch video-boutiques with video sequences or live streaming, including "click-to-buy"/"more info" banners and companion ads, and social interaction among shoppers. V4x simplifies the production of interactive, contextual elements with its easy-to-use templates for creating synchronized links and display them in sync with video, and Twitter and Facebook integration, allowing fans to share with friends.

Social TV Play-Along Apps

V4x Social TV Apps add interactivity that extend the user experience, allowing viewers to fully participate in programs – beyond traditional programming – with interactive widgets including live, moderated chats, quizzes and polls and animated banners.

About V4x

V4x is the innovative software developer of the V4x Interactive Factory Platform, which enables content producers, telecom operators and services providers, to create, manage and deliver compelling, synchronized contextual interactivity for video. The V4x Interactive Factory provides a set of authoring tools and the back office infrastructure for delivering video channels and interactive services to multiple platforms.

V4x supports mixing of multiple communication protocols such as Adobe® Flash, iPhone/iPad SDK, Unicast Mobile TV Broadcast (OMA-CAST, OMA-RME) and connected-TV standards such as hbbtv.

V4x customers include telecom operators such as Orange FT. Mobistar and Portugal Telecom, entertainment groups such Luc Besson's film production company EuropaCorp and Partouche Casinos, and media companies such Antena3, BFM-TV, M6 WEB, Public Sénat.

V4x has won several other awards including TV Technology's NAB STAR award, Orange FT Start-Up Program, and Gold Medal at LeMobile 2.0. V4x is a member of the Open Mobile Alliance (OMA) and the Mobile Digital Television / Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC).

For press information, please contact:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

(p) +1 (617) 817 6595

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com