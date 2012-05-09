BroadcastAsia2012 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW Triveni Digital -- Exhibiting With Gencom at Stand 4L3-12

Audio loudness monitoring is an important topic for broadcasters attending BroadcastAsia2012. Keeping this in mind, Triveni Digital will demonstrate its powerful StreamScope(R) real-time DTV transport stream monitor and analyzer, which includes new audio loudness monitoring capabilities for compliance with worldwide standards and legislation.

Executive Speaking Session

Triveni Digital's Ralph Bachofen will participate as a chairperson during the "File-Based Workflow and Media Asset Management" session at the BroadcastAsia2012 Conference beginning 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 19. Bachofen will also present "Loudness Monitoring and Quality of Service" during the Strategies for Broadcasters Technology & Green Broadcasting session, which begins at 4 p.m. on June 20. Bachofen will provide a brief overview of successful approaches to comprehensive MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream monitoring, followed by a discussion about the specific challenges that broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and mobile networks face in monitoring and analyzing the audio loudness of their DTV streams according to industry specifications.

StreamScope(R) Software Release With Audio Loudness

Given the legislation in the United States with the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act and in Europe (EBU, AGCOM), loudness monitoring is an important regulatory topic facing broadcasters and service providers this year.

In addressing this regulatory process, Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) software release enhances the comprehensive real-time analysis and verification of DTV transport streams with loudness monitoring. StreamScope now provides end-to-end MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream analysis and monitoring for DTV services carried by broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV networks. While the StreamScope already included powerful audio monitoring capabilities including dialnorm, this software release extends its capabilities by allowing users to monitor and analyze audio loudness according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770. Broadcasters can continuously log and export accurate LKFS/LUFS loudness measurements of transport streams in real time so that they can collect the forensic evidence of compliance that is critical for addressing this issue.

Company Overview:

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

