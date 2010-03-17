LINEAR ACOUSTIC EXPANDS PRESENCE IN GERMANY WITH SONO STUDIOTECHNIK

MUNICH, GERMANY – Linear Acoustic, the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, is continuing its expansion into Europe with the addition of Sono Studiotechnik as its German dealer. Further strengthening their presence in the German market, Sono Studiotechnik will serve as the sole dealer for Linear Acoustic in Germany.

Founded more than 20 years ago by industry veteran Gottfried Düren, Sono Studiotechnik is a high-end service provider and consultant for broadcast systems. With a long history of key projects for national, regional and state broadcasters, Sono Studotechnik focuses on system design and system integration, broadcast rental and the sale of broadcast equipment including full audio, video and intercom systems.

“Recently, we have seen an uptick in demand from our customers for high-quality HD and broadcast surround sound equipment,” says Düren. “As a systems integrator, it was extremely important to us to have the right audio and loudness control products in our portfolio, so the addition of Linear Acoustic to our core product line was a natural step in our expansion as a company. We are thrilled to partner with the Linear Acoustic team to grow their brand in Germany.”

As part of a continued focus on 5.1 for broadcast, Sono Studiotechnik plans to complete the creation of a surround sound demo suite in spring 2010. The demo suite will feature the Linear Acoustic AERO.qc™ Audio Quality Controller, a flagship solution incorporating proprietary signal analysis techniques. The AERO.qc allows users to monitor and fix loudness problems automatically in real time in production or as audio enters the plant for ingest.

“Sono Studiotechnik has an excellent reputation in Germany,” says Robert Nicholas, director of business development, EMEA for Linear Acoustic. “The company’s background in building highly specialized, state-of-the-art OB vans gives it a deep technical knowledge of the equipment important to broadcasters in the region. They have the expertise required to maximize the potential of the AERO.qc and the entire Linear Acoustic product line. Sono Studiotechnik has a solid understanding of the present and future infrastructures within the broadcast establishment in Germany, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with this valued dealer.”

About Linear Acoustic:

Linear Acoustic is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AEROTM range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, e2™ (e-squared) multichannel audio backhaul and distribution, and MetaMAX™ metadata processing products and licenses key technologies to OEM partners. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC and by participating in other international standards groups. Linear Acoustic is a sustaining member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), and is a premier member of the Sports Video Group. Linear Acoustic provided its UPMAX:neo™ 5.1-channel upmixer and technical services for NBC’s coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and provided its AERO.qc™ technology and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. Linear Acoustic is a member of the Telos group of companies along with Omnia and Axia. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.