IBC2011 AETA AUDIO Systems

For more than 20 years, the name AETA has been known for its innovative professional audio solutions for the broadcast industry. Based at Le Plessis Robinson, Paris, AETA AUDIO Systems develops and markets a range of portable sound recording units, and is a leading international developer of advanced audio codecs optimized for any kind of media and transport infrastructure. With a strong commitment to R&D, the company has a history of industry firsts and is a co-founder of the Audio-Over-IP experts group, which includes the leading manufacturers worldwide and targets interoperation standards for IP transmission meeting EBU recommendations. Further information on AETA AUDIO Systems and its products is available at www.aeta-audio.com.

Being shown for the first time at IBC2011, eScoop is the most complete professional audio recording and broadcasting tool for devices including iPhones(R), iPads(R), Macs(R), and PCs. eScoop provides breakthrough facilities for recording, editing, transmitting, and publishing audio for live broadcasting, allowing users to record and transmit simultaneously through mobile wireless networks and on desk-based IP networks as a client or a server.

eScoop supports many protocols such as SIP as well as both one-way SHOUTcast/Icecast streaming and two-way streaming when a return channel is required. In addition to broadcasting live material, eScoop also enables the playout of prerecorded material while broadcasting. A simple editing tool allows the user to isolate any item being used.

Available now as an app for the iPhone, the iPad, Macs, and PCs, and with an Android(TM) version available soon, eScoop makes it easy for reporters in the field to capture live audio instantly and broadcast it with professional quality codecs, without specialist equipment other than an external microphone, if required.

Making its debut at IBC2011, AETA AUDIO's new 4Minx is the industry's first ultra-portable DSP-based combined audio recorder and four-channel mixer. Rugged and robust, with a user-friendly interface featuring rotary encoders, programmable function keys, and a TFT display panel, the 4Minx provides a breakthrough combination of functionalities for TV sync-sound location recording, music recording and satellite mixing, or radio journalism. 4Minx features four mic/line inputs, two stereo line inputs, and two AES3/AES42 inputs, along with industry-leading output flexibility provided by two stereo line outputs, two auxiliary outputs, and three AES3 outputs. The DSP-based mixer supports four channels and a stereo mixdown, and the unit provides flexible routing for outstanding versatility through any mix of analog, digital, and 100Base-T outputs. 4Minx's high-quality mic pre-amp guarantees exceptional sound quality, with flexible integrated monitoring for SoundField microphone systems.

AETA's renowned Scoopy+ and Scoop4+ are now the industry's first professional audio hardware codecs to support AMR-WB (also known as HD Voice). HD Voice provides greatly increased audio quality over an ordinary mobile phone --with a guaranteed bandwidth of 7kHz --so that both voice and background sounds are heard more clearly. Both the portable Scoopy+ and the rack-mounted Scoop4+ can be configured with AMR-WB for a flexible solution allowing both reporters and callers to talk shows (if using AMR-WB equipped phones) to contribute a richer, more engaging quality of sound. Both units provide a large choice of available networks (IP, LL, ISDN, GSM, 3G, POTS) and algorithms (G.711, G.722, MPEG Layer II, AAC) with automatic negotiation (5AS), in addition to support for AMR-WB.

QUOTE: "This is an exciting new collection of breakthrough products for audio professionals, radio journalists, and broadcasters. There are industry firsts in the AMR-WB support for Scoopy+ and Scoop4+, and in the combination of sound recording with a four-channel mixer in the compact new 4Minx -- not to mention the amazing eScoop smartphone recorder and live broadcasting tool. These will be must-see products for any audio broadcasting professional at IBC2011." -- Christophe Mahoux, CEO of AETA AUDIO Systems.