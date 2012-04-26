Bexel Expands Turnkey Broadcast Capabilities with Two-Million-Dollar Purchase of Evertz Routing Systems

New Gear Will be Central to Building Flypack Systems

BURBANK, CA, APRIL 26, 2012—Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, is continuing its commitment to offer large routing systems as part of the company’s turnkey broadcast capabilities with a recent two-million-dollar purchase of digital broadcast equipment from Evertz Microsystems. Last year, Bexel purchased an additional two-million-dollars’ worth of Evertz routing and processing equipment. The gear made its debut at the 2011 US Open Tennis Tournament.

Bexel’s latest investment in Evertz large routing systems extends to Evertz’s Xenon routers. Included in the current purchase are four new Xenon routers, including a Xenon 128 x 128 3G/HD/SD video router, two Xenon 32 x 64 3G/HD/SD video routers and a Xenon 32 x 32 3G/HD/SD video router. This significant purchase builds upon Bexel’s investment in Evertz’s larger EMR and EQX routers and signal processing equipment last year.

The Xenon allows any mix of formats within a frame in independent blocks of 32 inputs or outputs. Any of the supported formats, including 3G, HD, SD, AES and analog, can be expanded to fill an entire 128 x 128 frame. Additionally, the Xenon supports optical routing from 3Mbps to 3Gbps in blocks of 32 inputs or outputs. The Xenon is housed in a 4-RU frame, switching up to 64 sources to 64 destinations, or in an 8-RU frame, switching up to 128 sources to 128 destinations. Additional input and output modules can be installed in the router at anytime.

Bexel has also acquired Evertz’s 5601MSC Master Sync and Clock Generators, 500 series and 7700 series video and audio DA’s, 7876 VIP16x2 and VIP32x2 multiviewers, HD2014 passport audio video converters plus audio embedders and de-embedders, in addition to Evertz’ MAGNUM Unified Control System.

“Evertz’s MAGNUM facility control system has enabled Bexel to operate all Evertz products and other third party systems under one unified system,” says Joe Cirincione, vice president of sales, Evertz. “The ability to control an entire facility from a single point is invaluable to our customers, as it increases workflow and reduces operational costs. Evertz’ MAGNUM control system unifies the control and operation of the entire facility including the routing core, master control, production switching, up-down cross converters, advanced transport, UMD INFORMATION and multi-viewer. ”

“This significant purchase further secures Bexel as the premier leader of routing and terminal processing equipment for the HD marketplace,” says Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer, Bexel. “Evertz processing equipment is essential to Bexel building a new line of flypacks to provide the best in service around the world, especially as we approach the summer games and other large broadcast events up ahead.”

