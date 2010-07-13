DAYSTAR TELEVISION NETWORK UPGRADES TO HD PRODUCTION WITH IKEGAMI’S ADVANCED HD CAMERAS AND MONITORS

Growing Faith-Based Network Selects Ikegami HDK-790EXIII/HDK-79EXIII Full Digital HD Studio and Field Cameras, HDL-45A Compact HD POV Cameras, and HLM-1750WR 17-Inch HD/SD Multi-Format Color LCD Monitors

– Daystar Television Network, one of the nation’s fastest-growing Christian television networks, is transitioning to full HD production capabilities. To ensure the best possible image quality in their new format, Daystar has added 13 new Ikegami HDTV cameras to their Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex production hub.

All original programming for the Daystar network will now be shot using six Ikegami HDK-79EXIII full digital portable HD cameras and four Ikegami HDK-790EXIII full digital studio HD cameras. Three additional Ikegami HDL-45A multi-purpose compact HD “POV” (point-of-view) “box” cameras and four Ikegami HLM-1750 WR 17-inch HD/SD multi-format color LCD monitors also ensure superior HD picture quality of all programming.

“We wanted the best, and after a thorough analysis we saw that Ikegami made the best picture overall,” says Lane Trammell, Production Manager for Daystar. “Christian TV sometimes has the reputation of not being up to top standards. A big reason for going with Ikegami was so that we could be sure that we were producing world-class imagery. Ikegami is the first step: We’re starting with the signal acquisition and preserving that high-quality HD look straight through to broadcast.”

Original shows such as Joni, Celebration, and Check the Sound are in constant production at Daystar’s approximately 10,000 sq. ft. Studio A and 3,000 sq. ft. Studio B. Prior to their recent Ikegami equipment purchase Trammell and his team tested a number of other camera brands and came away highly impressed with Ikegami’s performance.

“We did side-by-side comparisons and ultimately picked Ikegami after a battery of tests because we saw it made the best picture overall,” Trammell says. “Ikegami had the best color, best signal-to-noise ratio, and best low-light-level sensitivity.”

“They were also one of the only manufacturers offering a fully studio-configured camera,” he continues. “Our main studio cameras needed to power a teleprompter, see program return, allow operators to crop images in their viewfinders, and utilize functions in the HD lenses. Ikegami cameras offer all of those options.”

The HDK-790EXIII is Ikegami's top-of-the-line full digital HD studio camera system, which is engineered for industry-leading picture quality, exceptional functionality, and highly reliable performance. The HDK-790EXIII incorporates 2/3-inch 2,300,000-pixel 1080i AIT CCD image sensors that achieve a horizontal resolution of 1,000 lines and a S/N ratio of 60dB at f 10. Ikegami’s advanced DSP (digital signal processing) technology ensures that the HDK-790EXIII provides sophisticated, accurate color reproduction and detail correction that renders beautiful HD images in all situations.

Designed as Companion Camera systems, the Ikegami HDK-790EXIII uses the same sensor block, identical video path, and DSP technology as Ikegami’s HDK-79EXIII full digital portable HD field camera. Both provide perfectly matching pictures and the same operating functions. An optional Ikegami SE-H700 System Expander can also be used to convert the HDK-79EXIII into an HDK-790EXIII-style studio camera, on which can be mounted a seven-inch CRT or nine-inch LCD color viewfinder and a full “box-style” studio lens.

Adding to Daystar’s creative options are its three Ikegami HDL-45A multi-purpose compact HD POV cameras. Small and weighing less than 4 lbs., these cameras can be mounted in locations where a camera operator isn’t practical or possible, such as high above the studio on a beam or catwalk. (The HDL-45A is also well-suited for use in aircraft, traffic and weather monitoring locations, and other specialized applications.)

“We do a lot of shows with live music,” Trammel explains. “In those segments, we’ll be using the HDL-45A’s as POV cameras to get unique bird’s-eye-view or low-angle shots that can be remotely operated from the control room.”

The Ikegami HDL-45A is outfitted with three 2,300,000-pixel AIT CCDs for outstanding HD image capture in native 1080i (a 720p CCD version is also available). Also built into the camera is Ikegami’s advanced 14-bit A/D conversion and up to 38-bit digital image processing for delivery of precise HD video. Ikegami DSP (digital signal processing) technology also enables the HDL-45A to achieve advanced color reproduction and detail-enhancement features (including Skin Detail).

All three camera models in use at Daystar share the same critical technology including the CCD sensor type and DSP, so there is excellent camera matching. Also the same 200-series control panels can be assigned to any of the cameras with full remote control of all camera functions.

Daystar is able to monitor its highly precise HD video imagery using its four Ikegami HLM-1750 WR 17-Inch HD/SD multi-format color LCD monitors. “They look great,” Trammel notes. “It’s extremely valuable to have a monitor that provides a completely accurate representation of what you’re trying to capture.”

The Ikegami HLM-1750WR employs a 17-inch full-HD LCD panel (1920x1080) with wide critical viewing angle, excellent brightness and contrast, fast response time, and faithful color reproduction. Supporting multi-format SDI input, the HLM-1750WR also includes DVI-D and VBS inputs as a standard feature. A 3G-SDI input is available as an option (3G-SDI 1080/60p HD is increasingly popular as a high-quality “future-proof” HD format). Best of all the HLM-1750WR is lightweight, consumes less power than traditional monitors, and saves space through its flat-panel LCD design.

At Daystar, superior HD image capture and HD monitoring are essential components in the network’s drive to expand its audience. “When people find our programming, we want them to have a great first impression,” Trammell confides. “It’s important for cable/satellite carriers to be comfortable with having us in their HD lineup, and for viewers to see something equally pleasing. The look of Ikegami is a cornerstone to making that happen.”

