NAB 2010 Show Announcement

Dalet Enterprise Edition Masters IT Powered Broadcast Workflows

Dalet makes the leap ahead; special technology demonstration previews a new Workflow Engine with integrated Business Process Management as well as Web 3.0 technology enhancements at NAB 2010

Las Vegas, Nevada - April 12, 2010 – Dalet Digital Media Systems will provide a sneak preview of new Dalet Enterprise Edition functionalities at the NAB 2010 exhibition, held in Las Vegas, NV from April 12 – 15 (stand SL4720). The special technology demonstration will showcase Dalet’s flagship News and Media Asset Management (MAM) solution with a brand new Workflow Engine built on Business Process Management (BPM). The new Dalet Workflow Engine orchestrates human tasks and automated processes. Dalet’s next generation platform will also leverage Web 3.0 semantic and social web technologies, enhancing collaborative content production by enriching data collection from multiple platforms.

“BPM is a widely utilized technology in large industries such as automotive. It is well known for increasing productivity, collaboration, agility, and visibility. We will bring these types of technology and benefits to the broadcast market,” says Kevin Savina, Director of Product Management at Dalet. “Extremely open and SOA compliant, the new Dalet Workflow Engine will provide all of the tools needed for workflow design and optimization. These includeuser task management, back office automated processes management,QualityControl, conversion, media exchanges and transfers. It will also enable comprehensive reporting to measure performance.”

Dalet is also showcasing semantic tools that analyze assets stored in the Dalet MAM. The tools automatically connect stories, video content, web links, pictures and other multimedia content to enrich assets and provide a richer experience for end users.

“The broadcast industry is moving quickly towards IT friendly solutions, optimizing new technologies and opportunities. Dalet’s open MAM platform revolutionizes the way broadcasters produce, publish and share content, streamlining workflows across every department,” says Raoul Cospen, Director of Marketing. “Our technology path puts Dalet as the first collaboration platform with extensive business management capabilities and built-in production tools.”

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and content professionals to create, manage and distribute media for traditional and new media channels including interactive web and mobile networks. Dalet Enterprise Edition combines a MAM platform and workflow engine to manage News, Sports, Programs, Entertainment and Archives. Purpose-built media production tools are natively integrated, optimizing access to media, collaboration and streamlining production workflows. At the core is an open and flexible MAM platform that tracks metadata from ingest to archive, ensuring media assets are indexed and searchable across the workflow. Delivered with Dalet Professional and Integration services, Dalet provides complete solutions that improve production speed, quality, and value of media assets.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of content producers including major television and radio public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, Canal +, CBC, DR, NBC, NPR, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, FOX,eTV, Orange, Prime Television, The Press Association, Time Warner, Warner Bros., XM-Sirius) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

