Prism Sound Expands US Test & Measurement Sales And Support Network

Prism Sound has appointed two new representatives in the USA to help promote sales for its range of class-leading audio test and measurement instruments, which includes the revolutionary dScope Series III audio analyzer.

The new arrangement will see TFM Inc handling all Prism Sound Test & Measurement sales in New York, New Jersey, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

In the south, Spectra Sales will be responsible for sales in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

With Prism Sound’s years of sustained growth in export sales and its recent receipt of the coveted UK Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade, the company recognised a need for dedicated sales partners to ensure better coverage and support for audio test and measurement clients throughout the USA.

Graham Boswell, Prism Sound’s Sales Director, says: “Both TFM and Spectra Sales have extensive experience of the Test & Measurement market, having previously handled competitors’ products. Prism Sound’s US National Sales Representative for Test and Measurement, Doug Ordon, and a US-based team of experienced and qualified electronics engineering professionals will work alongside both companies to ensure that customers receive full technical support and training.”

New York-based TFM offers test and measurement products and services to the engineering community in the North Eastern states of the USA. The company works with manufacturing, defence and technology companies as well as universities, test labs and research facilities.

TFM director Michael Wahlrab says: “We have been serving the audio test community for nearly 25 years and are very pleased to be representing a company of such high technical expertise and competence as Prism Sound.”

With offices in Houston and Dallas, Spectra Sales was founded in 1968 as a Manufacturer's Representative for companies involved in the assembly and test of electronic devices and related technologies. The synergy of the company’s product lines enables Spectra Sales to assist manufacturers that want to upgrade, automate and improve their assembly and test processes. Spectra Sales attracts customers from a variety of industry sectors such as electronics, media, medical, petroleum, defence and the military.

Spectra Sales Vice President Jim Baker says: “We are excited to be representing Prism Sound’s range of Test and Measurement instruments because we feel the company has the right product at the right price point for the industry we call on. Almost every electronic device built today has a sound component associated with it and Prism Sound can test that component to standards needed by the customers. I’m confident the Prism Sound line will help us strengthen our customer relationships and, in turn, we look forward to helping them in their market leadership position.”

Simon Woollard, Sales Engineer at Prism Sound, adds: “I am very excited about these new partnerships. Both companies have long histories of supplying and supporting a wide range of test instrumentation and have established significant client bases in the audio test and measurement market.

“Prism Sound has a strong reputation for delivering state-of-the-art audio measurement solutions that address the requirements of the market, and we feel confident that TFM and Spectra Sales customers will be interested to learn more about the advantages offered by Prism Sound’s dScope Series III product range in all-round capability, engineering support and cost effectiveness.”

