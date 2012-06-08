Point Source Audio Unveils Digigram’s CANCUN USB Sound Card with Stunning Functionality

Digigram’s CANCUN USB Sound Card is a Stunner

On-the-go audio and broadcast professionals can travel with style and substance

Digigram's new CANCUN 4-Channel Mobile Sound Card

Novato, CA – Point Source Audio, distributor of Digigram for the Americas, will unveil CANCUN, Digigram’s newest series of ultra sleek USB sounds cards, for the first time at InfoComm 2012, Las Vegas, NV, June 13-15, 2012, BOOTH: C9125. The new CANCUN series of mobile USB sound cards is designed for remote recording professionals; and live sound and audio engineers to use in room acoustic analysis. This range includes the CANCUN 442-Mic and CANCUN 222-Mic, a 4-in/4-out and a 2-in/2-out respectively, simultaneous analog + AES I/O device.

Digigram has a long tradition of no-compromise sound cards and CANCUN is no exception. An excellent mic preamp, a professional analog level of +24 dBu max and guaranteed low latency of under 3 ms are just some of the high quality features the devices offer. Unlike any of its competitors, underneath’s CANCUN’s sleek, streamlined design is a durable touch panel with protected LED lights, and housing for all the required connectivity such as a Neutrik™ XLR plug for professional microphones. A companion software application allows users to monitor important information such as gain values, driver setup, current state, VU meters and locks, while simultaneously working on their favorite digital audio workstation software. CANCUN is also compatible with SMARRT Software to assist live sound and audio engineers in analyzing room acoustics and optimizing the linearity of sound reinforcement systems.

Key features

• 2x500 MIPS dual-core processing power

• Simultaneous analog & AES I/Os in a compact form factor

• Excellent MIC preamp (55dB gain, 100 dB THD+N, -126 dB EIN)

• Professional analog level of +24 dBu max

• Guaranteed low latency (3 mS) on Windows™ and Mac OSX™ platforms

• Ergonomically advanced user interface for quick setup and efficient monitoring on both Windows™ and Mac OSX™ platforms

• Innovative hardware controls with LED-lighted touch panel

• Neutrik™ XLR connectivity and break-out cables

Availability:

The sound card is shipping August 2012 in the following models:

CANCUN-222-mic - USB Mobile Soundcard with 2 mic/line balanced analog inputs

CANCUN-442-mic - USB Mobile Soundcard with 4 mic/line balanced analog inputs

The CANCUN is available through Point Source Audio’s reseller network of system integration contractors and broadcast retailers. To join the PSA Authorized Reseller Network, please contact sales@point-sourceaudio.com

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio manufactures and distributes worldwide a unique line of lightweight bendable boom earworn microphones—known as the “toughest” earworn microphones in the industry. As a result of PSA’s pro-audio expertise and its admired reputation for sales and service support, the company was also named Digigram’s Master Distributor for the Americas. The world renowned brand of Digigram sound cards, IP audio and video codecs, and Ethersound audio networking technology are now available from Point Source Audio. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Novato, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com.

