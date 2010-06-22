SABC Tackles Soccer World Cup With Pilat Media's IBMS

NEW YORK -- June 22, 2010 -- Pilat Media, the leading global supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that South African national broadcaster SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) is managing comprehensive coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup[TM] with its Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS). As the official host broadcaster for South Africa, SABC is featuring live coverage of all 64 games, together with news, analysis, and highlights programming from early morning to the evening of each day of the tournament.

SABC laid the IT groundwork for its World Cup coverage in November 2008 when it began replacing a number of existing disparate systems with an IBMS Content system. The unified and integrated IBMS implementation allows more than 170 SABC staff to plan and schedule SABC's programming across its three TV channels, and interface with the media asset management system used by the broadcaster. Channel SABC1 is carrying the majority of the World Cup coverage, with SABC2 and SABC3 providing additional slots where required.

"IBMS is a core and critical part of our team. Because it is an integrated system, it gives all our staff instant visibility to any programming changes that may occur, allowing them to respond immediately in a coordinated fashion," said Nomsa Philliso, senior manager, technology special projects, SABC. "It also smoothly interfaces with our Airtime Sales System and our transmission system, creating a flexible information backbone for SABC."

Part of the IBMS family of business management systems and next generation add-on modules, IBMS Content encompasses content library management, rights-aware multichannel and multilanguage programming, and allows last minute program change management thanks to its flexible workflow engine and just-in-time media delivery interfaces.

"Global events like the World Cup create extra pressures on broadcasters as they strive to develop flagship coverage and win viewer loyalty," said Avi Engel, CEO, Pilat Media. "IBMS is a mission critical system built for state-of-the-art operations like SABC's. It is very gratifying to see this premium broadcaster achieve greater flexibility and responsiveness in their coverage of such high demand events."

About SABC

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is the state-owned broadcaster in South Africa and provides 18 radio stations (AM/FM) as well as three television broadcasts to the general public.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including FOX, CTV, Virgin Media, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, Network Ten, TVNZ, Southern Cross, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

