ANTON/BAUER OFFERS FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CUSTOMER SUPPORT ON-SITE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM

Furthers Commitment to Providing Top-Notch Customer Support

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 12, 2012—Anton/Bauer® (NAB Booth C7032), part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems, is pleased to introduce its new Customer Support On-Site Maintenance Program at the 2012 NAB Show. While the company has been known for providing top-notch customer support, it now offers onsite inventory management services for customers.

“At Anton/Bauer, we pride ourselves on offering the industry’s best customer support team,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development, Anton/Bauer. “Now, we’ve expanded our role to help clients manage inventories and get the best performance from Anton/Bauer batteries, chargers and accessories conveniently at their own locations.”

As part of this new offering, Anton/Bauer will give customers the unique option of having a customer support representative visit production facilities to help manage inventories, while maximizing valuable production time. The Customer Support On-Site Maintenance Program offers the following on-site maintenance options at a nominal fee:

• Update charger software

• Conduct battery testing

• Remove old batteries for recycling

• Complete minor repairs

• Replace banana and communication pins

• Provide tools, spares and instructions for replacing a broken pin

• Clean units

• Review status of all Anton/Bauer accessories

• Have PCBs on-hand to complete major repairs

For more information on these new offerings, contact Customer Support at (800) 541-1667 or support@antonbauer.com.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight® 2, ElipZ®, CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.