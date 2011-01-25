NewTek Releases New Hardware Control Surface for TriCaster TCXD850

NewTek, a worldwide leader in video and 3D animation products, today announced the release of TriCaster TCXD850 CS, a hardware control surface for the TriCaster TCXD850 high definition (HD) portable live production system. The TriCaster TCXD850 CS provides a physical connection to the 24-channel system's functions and effects, allowing operators to make snap decisions with confidence and ease.

TriCaster TCXD850 CS hardware provides illuminated push buttons, twist knobs, a premium T-bar and three-axis joystick to control all of the functions and effects available in the TriCaster TCXD850, letting operators perform commands instantly.

"With live events, there's no second chance. You have to be certain and you have to be fast. Our goal with every new product is to give our users the opportunity to deliver the best quality live production possible, with confidence and accuracy," said Andrew Cross, executive vice president of Engineering, NewTek. "This was our focus with the TriCaster TCXD850 CS. Its intuitive layout provides an added level of control, so technical directors can keep their eyes forward."

TriCaster TCXD850 CS Benefits

--Intuitive Control Layout allows the TriCaster TCXD850 operator to have touch control of all sources. Back-lit buttons, twist knobs, a premium T-bar and three-axis joystick provide a physical connection to the functions and effects available from the TriCaster TCXD850 interface.

--Virtual Input Rows deliver the ability to create complex switcher effects and assign them as switcher channels, including live virtual sets, picture-in-picture elements, and more.

--New Utility Row offers a simple way to assign video streams to TriCaster's auxiliary video output, downstream key elements, and more.

--Utility Bus Delegate provides the ability to designate the switcher layer assigned to the Utility Row, offering added flexibility for live production.

--Live Virtual Set Controls deliver the zoom levels for camera shots within TriCaster virtual sets (using proprietary NewTek LiveSet(tm) technology) and execute animated zooms at variable speeds with the press of a button.

--Media Player Controls provide easy access to the five digital media players. Use the illuminated buttons to select from the DDRs, titles bin, still store, and sound player, cycle through presets and manage playback options.

--Positioner Controls include a three-axis joystick and back-lit buttons that allow position, full 3D rotation, scale and crop of sources, plus manual control of the virtual zoom, and the ability to jog or shuttle the selected media player.

--Transition Controls allow transition from one multi-source composition to another, manually or automatically. Cycle through transition styles and speeds, and then use the T-bar or illuminated buttons to view the desired source.

--One-Button Streaming allows use of Adobe Flash or Microsoft Windows Media to deliver a live stream directly to the Web.

--One-Button Recording captures live production at full resolution, with a back-lit button that shows when the Record function is live.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by broadcasters, schools, sports organizations, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audience.

Pricing and Availability

TriCaster TCXD850 CS retails in North America for US$5,995; international pricing may vary.

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available for education in North America starting at US$4,995 and in multi-standard for US$5,995. For more information, visit www.newtek.com or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: MTV, NBA Development League, WNBA, New York Giants, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, ESPN X Games, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Peter Himmelman's "Furious World," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in feature films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Alice in Wonderland," "Tintin," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Caprica," "V," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

###

--TriCaster, TriCaster STUDIO and TriCaster BROADCAST are trademarks of NewTek.

--3PLAY, LightWave, TimeWarp, SpeedEDIT, iVGA, LiveSet, LiveMatte, LiveText, and 3D Arsenal are trademarks of NewTek.

--LightWave 3D is a registered trademark of NewTek.

--All other products or brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.