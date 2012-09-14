Inmarsat achieves milestone of 100,000 orders for IsatPhone Pro

Inmarsat announced Sept. 12 that it has reached a major milestone with 100,000 confirmed orders from distributors for IsatPhone Pro, its global handheld satellite phone.



IsatPhone Pro, the company's first global handheld satellite phone, was introduced in June 2010.

In August, Inmarsat announced that it can now offer global pre-paid satellite services for both voice and data via the Inmarsat pre-pay platform with the introduction of support for voice calls originating in the United States and its territories.

IsatPhone Pro users now can be contacted using a single phone number wherever they are and use just one device, with the option of pre-pay, for their global communications.