Front Porch Digital to feature LYNXdr, LYNXlocal

Front Porch Digital will make the European debut of LYNXdr disaster recovery and LYNXlocal local appliance extension for its LYNX enterprise-scale cloud implementation of content storage management (CSM), at IBC2012.

LYNX delivers adaptable on-demand scalability, reduces capital and operational costs and improves the way media organizations manage assets. LYNX leverages the latest cloud and Web technologies to provide a range of networked and distributed solutions.

LYNXdr is a hosted disaster recovery (DR) service that allows global media enterprises to centralize critical assets and consolidate operations. LYNXlocal is a simple extension to LYNX that operates locally as an appliance, caching cloud content and providing integration to specialist systems if needed. LYNXlocal is billed as a service element at a low monthly rate.

