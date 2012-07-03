Technicolor broadcast services now a wholly owned business unit of Ericsson

Ericsson has completed its acquisition of the Broadcast Services Division of Technicolor, headquartered in France. The initial acquisition announcement was made on March 13, 2012 for a reported purchase price of roughly $24 million (€19 million) and what the company called “a potential earn-out based on 2015 revenues of the Broadcast Services activity” of up to 9 million euros.

The Broadcast Services Division will now operate under the Ericsson brand and Technicolor's more than 900 employees are now being integrated into the Ericsson Global Services business unit.

Magnus Mandersson, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Unit

Global Services, Ericsson, said managed services in one of the main focus areas for Ericsson and that Ericsson would continue to invest and expand in this area. Ericsson is currently a provider of managed services for telecom operators and said it has invested in processes and technology in this segment.

Ericsson is also one of the largest independent playout service providers in the Nordic countries.