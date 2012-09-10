Harris unveils next-generation OPTO+ fiber optic products

Harris introduced at IBC2012 its next-generation of OPTO+ fiber-optic products, which offer a modular solution that simplifies and expands the way broadcasters transport electrical signals around fixed and remote broadcast facilities.

The Harris SFP6800+D, part of the company’s range of 6800+ core processing solutions, is a simple and flexible processing module that supports up to 60 channels in a 2RU design. The module can function as a simple fiber transmitter or receiver, supporting both digital and analog signals, and in configurations for multiple optical paths. Its versatility extends beyond optical transport, with six small form-factor pluggable (SFP) cages that also support coax, HDMI/DVI, baseband encoding/decoding and more.

The SFP6800+D module offers an integrated 12x12 router matrix, which increases distribution options to allow broadcasters to transport different channels to different destinations as opposed to point-to-point connections. The built-in routing capability also supports redundant transport architectures, with signal monitoring and switching from main to backup channels across all six SFP cages.