AJA to support next version of Adobe’s professional video editing tools

AJA Video Systems has announced that its Io, T-TAP, and KONA family of products will support the next version of Adobe video editing software — including Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe SpeedGrade — for Mac and Windows customers. New device driver and application plug-in software will be available from AJA as a free download shortly after the software’s release.

AJA’s new plug-ins and drivers will ensure that users of the next versions of Adobe’s professional video tools are able to maximize the performance of their I/O workflow. The drivers also add AJA support for Adobe SpeedGrade color grading software. Additional new features supported by the new AJA drivers are Apple ProRes codec capture in Adobe Premiere Pro for Mac, Avid DNxHD codec capture in Adobe Premiere Pro on Mac and Windows, along with integrated support for Adobe’s new enhanced export to tape interface.

At NAB, Adobe is previewing the next generation of its professional video and audio products (NAB Booth SL3910). Learn more about the next versions of Adobe’s pro video and audio tools at: www.adobe.com/go/nab_reveal. More information about Adobe's upcoming new video tools will be unveiled at Adobe MAX, The Creativity Conference, May 4-8 in Los Angeles, CA.

For more information about AJA's Io Express, Io XT, T-TAP, and KONA family of products ...