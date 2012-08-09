Signiant to feature Media Shuttle, new service interfaces

At IBC2012, Signiant will unveil new capabilities that leverage media file format and media service interface standards to promote interoperability when working with file-based media.

Signiant will demonstrate new asset compliance capabilities for validation of file-based media using standards published by SMPTE, AMWA, the EBU and the U.K.'s Digital Production Partnership (DPP) to catch file format errors as early as possible when working with file-based media.

Signiant also will demonstrate new service interfaces based on the FIMS 1.0 specification that allow SOA principles to apply easily to processing file-based media, thereby improving business agility, reducing costs and shortening time to market for new offerings.

The company also will highlight Signiant Media Shuttle, a simple way to move large media files. Designed to meet the needs of media operations, creative professionals, engineering and IT, Media Shuttle gives any size workgroup or enterprise the convenience and ease of use of public cloud-based file-sharing services without file size limits or security risks.

See Signiant at IBC2012 Stand 14.621.