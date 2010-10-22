Featured Blogger: Emily Kalmus

Emily Kalmus National Sales Manager, Broadcast Engineering and DigitalContentProducer.com

I have been with Broadcast Engineering over 5 years and I love working with this industry. I enjoy learning new things and seeing familiar faces. 2011 will be my 7th year attending NAB - which surprisingly, still makes me a newbie in this industry! A Chicagoan at heart, I am a Cubbies fan through and through. You can often find me running along the lakefront or with my dog at the beach. Media buying and media selling has changed a great deal over the past few years and I would enjoy the opportunity to consult with you on what your needs are for integrated packages with Broadcast Engineering – if you are an account on the East Coast, you will hear from me soon!