RBC-TV chooses Orad to provide its new 4K video wall

Orad announced that RBC TV, Russia’s 24-hour news channel, enhanced its studio news production workflow with Orad’s RealSet Augmented Reality and PowerWall 4K-resolution graphics. The combination facilitates a new on-air look with rich graphics projected across 10 55in monitors.

The new Orad-driven workflow lets RBC TV display complex financial, electoral and numerical data as 3-D virtual graphs with X and Y axes. The virtual graphs are inserted onto the set, providing viewers with real-time graphic visualization of the numerical data in a format that is much easier to read and digest. RBC TV also incorporates Orad’s Interact solution, controlling graphics for the augmented reality and video wall via an iPad.

“The ability to project data using 3-D graphics is very exciting for RBC. It is also far more appealing for our viewers to see the complex information in an easy-to-read, aesthetically pleasing format,” commented Gleb Shagun, RBC TV’s chief producer.

Editor’s note:Orad showcased its lineup of broadcast graphics, video server systemsat NAB 2013.