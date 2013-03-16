Mosart Newscast Automation 3.4's new features for 2013

Mosart Newscast Automation 3.4 has a range of new features and functions, including a redesigned graphical user interface (GUI) with full user configurability, which further enhance the studio automation system.

Story elements such as cameras, clips, and graphics can easily be assigned to buttons for simple and quick access. A range of interface overviews also can be assigned to buttons, making the GUI a shot box for touch screens and adaptable for a range of TV productions. Story scripts from the newsroom computer system are shown directly in the Mosart GUI, and Mosart operators can store clips and graphical elements in a pool ready for execution on request.

New for 2013

Newscast Automation 3.4 now also includes interfaces with Harris Nexio and Grass Valley K2 video servers; Calrec and Stagetec audio mixers; Casper, Xpression, and Pixelpower graphics; and Brainstorm virtual studio and Camerobot systems. Mosart's industry-leading open-systems compatibility is extended with new support for Octopus and Annova's OpenMedia in addition to ENPS, iNEWS, Dalet News, and NorCom's NCPower. Mosart now supports eight manufacturers of audio mixers, five manufacturers of vision mixers, nine brands of video servers, nine graphics systems, and six camera robotics systems — as well as simultaneous usage of gear from multiple camera robotic vendors, the most recent being Technodolly.

Mosart's Virtual Audio Fader Panel gives the director and production staff more control and a better overview of audio faders and levels — both those on air and those coming up next.

Content repurposing/reuse and media asset management (MAM) integration are enhanced with Mosart's delivery of news as-run information to continuity control systems such as Snell's Morpheus. Through the news as-run integration, continuity and MAM systems are now able to reuse individual stories or events from earlier recorded Mosart productions. Mosart can also be user-configured to query MAM systems for metadata information.