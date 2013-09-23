HEVC compression is not just for land-based encoding

While most of the hype in the trade press regarding High efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) has centered around the latest video compression technology streaming infrastructures for terrestrial multichannel, multiplatform file delivery, the satellite contribution industry also stands to benefit significantly. Satellite operators also need as much bandwidth as they can free up for their own service provider customers.

Among the companies that will be exhibiting at the SATCON show (November 13-14, in New York City), ATEME is a provider of MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and now HEVC (MPOEG-5) compression technology. The company’s encoding solutions have been deployed widely for broadcast contribution links, distribution, multi-screen live streaming, OTT and VOD applications.

The newest ATEME product to support HEVC is the Kyrion CM5000, a modular hardware-based encoding platform designed to help satellite bandwidth providers offer contribution over satellite and IP/ASI networks services.

The Kyrion CM5000 is modular platform that can be mounted as a single channel or dual-channel encoder or single channel encoder plus built-in DVB-S/S2 modulator. With three extension slots, the Kyrion CM5000 can match exact requirements with optional audio boards for analog or digital inputs. The Kyrion CM5000 Dual-Channel encoder comes with different feature set packages offering a wide range of options to match multiple contribution use cases.

Addressing the need for flexibility in a satellite delivery platform, the Kyrion CM5000 delivers all MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC flavors: from standard- to high-definition (1080p50/60) and from 4:2:0 8-bit up to 4:2:2 10-bit with superior video quality and robustness over IP, ASI or RF Networks.

The Kyrion CM5000 features an intuitive front panel and web interface that provides the operator with easy access to all configuration menus and immediate recall of stored settings, ensuring a fast transmission start.

Based on ATEME ‘s unique FPGA design, the Kyrion CM5000 permits a complete upgradeability, providing the broadcasters, satellite up-links, service operators, and the DSNG Users to benefit from the state-of-art of video compression techniques.

At the STACON show ATEME will also exhibit its TITAN Live Transcoder, which has been newly upgraded to include all of the features and functionality for performing any type of file ingest and processing of linear channels. It also addresses IP/compressed and SDI/uncompressed applications. This enables users of the TITAN Live transcoder to deliver a scalable amount of content for their next-generation pay-TV headends as well as encoded streams to any screen.

ATEME will exhibit at the SATCON show inside the Jacob Javitts Convention Center in Booth #1037.