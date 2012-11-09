Can we please have a Single Standard

Here's your chance to help set an audio standard.

In the early 1990’s the audio industry tried to fold audio network system controls into a single standard. While the resulting AES24 project resulted in some greata ideas, it never caught on like many hoped.

The AES and OCA Alliance have announced a new project, AES-X210 “Open Control Architecture (OCA) with the goal of establishing OCA as the public standard for the control and monitoring of professional media networks. The idea is good, but any resulting standard will ultimately rely manufacturers to buy into the concept--in otherwords, make compatible products.

Gary Eskow wrote about this project and you can view his story here.

The standard is on the AES site (http://www.aes.org/standards/) and you can participate or just follow along. Said the committe, “AES Standards has been deeply involved with standards for digital audio since starting work in 1977. The AES-X210 project to standardize OCA takes us to the next important milestone by integrating control with transport of audio over a variety of networks. Combined with a number of other projects in this exciting area of audio the AES continues to lead the world in audio standards, which enable a thriving marketplace for compatible products from competing manufacturers. We are very pleased to collaborate with the leading manufacturers in the OCA Alliance on this standards project.”