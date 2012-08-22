Adtec Digital to feature new EN-91P encoder

Adtec Digital will make the international debut of the EN-91P, a 1080P AVC 3D/HD/SD encoder that offers fiber SFP video input, at IBC2012.

The EN-91P is a 1080P AVC 3D/HD/SD encoder that offers Fiber SFP video input. Paired with the RD-70 Integrated Receiver/Decoder, this video encoder can deliver 1080p HD-SDI with end-to-end delays of only one or three frames using a fraction of the bandwidth required for Motion JPEG. The EN-91P, RD-60 and RD-70 are fully interoperable with third-party receivers and encoders.

Adtec will also debut to the world the EN-20 as a complement to the YUV2QAM and mediaHUB-HDPro distribution solutions. The EN-20 is positioned to deliver two broadcast-quality MPEG-2 HD or SD services with Dolby audio encode and passthrough support. The EN-20 supports all of the VBI services required for real broadcast applications but does so at a professionally targeted price point.

See Adtec Digital at IBC Stand 1.D01.