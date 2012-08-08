Turner Sports, NASCAR, Sky News make shortlist of finalist for IBC Innovation Award

(Editor’s note: The shortlist of finalists for the IBC Innovation Awards for the content creation category was presented in last week’s edition. See: IBC2012 Innovation Awards reflect changing media landscape. The shortlist for the content delivery category will appear in next week’s edition.)

The 2012 winners of the IBC Innovation Awards recognizing the practical application of leading-edge technology will be honored Sunday, Sept. 9, at the RAI in Amsterdam.

Winners will be chosen for three categories, including content creation, content management and content delivery categories, as well as a fourth award, the Judges’ Prize.

IBC organizers have announced the shortlist of finalists for each category. The shortlist for the content management includes Turner Sports Central, NASCAR racing and Sky News Arabia.

In the content management category, Turner Sports Central made the shortlist for its new asset management system, developed to track, log and retrieve the 27,000 live recording hours of content from more than 6000 individual events each with about 300 live logged highlights. That adds up to about 2 million highlights captured each year. The system was developed in house with technology partners that included Dalet Digital Media, EVS, Stainless Code, Active Storage, Quantum and NetApp.

NASCAR racing, the sport's governing body, is under consideration for a new and powerful high-definition replay system. Developed with Telestream, Promise Technology and Quantum, the replay system gives operators and race officials instant access to any part of the content from any camera angle captured by NASCAR racing’s own 18 trackside cameras. The cameras are also used for race control

Sky News Arabia is under consideration for the launch of a complex converged facility for news production in May. While the infrastructure is firmly file-based with as much emphasis on connection to social media as to ingest, the center itself still has to operate as a high-pressure broadcast center. The build, undertaken by TSL, features some of the largest monitor walls ever constructed. Technology partners included ScheduALL, Miranda Technologies, EVS and Broadcast Bionics.