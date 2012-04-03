“Live at the Apollo” and Omid Djalili Go Live with ATEM 2 M/E

Manchester, UK - April 3, 2012 - Blackmagic Design has announced that Live at the Apollo, one of the United Kingdom’s top comedy shows, has completed their recent live broadcast of well known British Iranian comedian Omid Djalili using Blackmagic Design’s ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher. The broadcast was completed by IVTV Broadcast using a wide range of Blackmagic Design products, including the ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher and Broadcast Panel, SmartView HD and Videohub routers.

Live at the Apollo, broadcast on BBC One, is now in its seventh series and has hosted a number of internationally famous comedians, from Joan Rivers to Michael McIntyre. IVTV Broadcast, a Blackpool based production company, was brought on board to broadcast Omid Djalili’s live performance and build a new HD outside broadcast (OB) van on a two week deadline before the show went live, all without a single rehearsal.

The HD production included numerous HD cameras feeding into the Blackmagic Design ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher, which offers 16 HD-SDI inputs and a range of keying and FX options, plus stills to store. For the new OB van, IVTV Broadcast used Blackmagic Design’s SmartView HD, Compact Videohub, UltraScopes and Smart Controls.

“Blackmagic Design’s ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher was at the heart of the OB van we used for the production, and we are very happy with the performance and quality. The features are very powerful and offering the product separately as a chassis and panel solution, and with a software control panel, really suited our set up,” said Jonathan Bentham, Technical Director of IVTV Broadcast.

“When we have mission critical assignments like this, having products we know and trust is key. We continue to buy Blackmagic because they are extremely media savvy, are always evolving and updating products and continue to offer their solutions at a sensible price,” concluded Jonathan.

