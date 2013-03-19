EVS to launch LSM Connect at NAB 2013

EVS will launch LSM Connect, a new tablet-based app for enhanced content and playlist management at NAB 2013. The new system, which extends the product portfolio of EVS Sports, is an optional companion to the MulticamLSM panel, which is used by more than 7000 operators across the globe for the vast majority of live sports broadcasting.





Directly connected to the LSM remote and the XT live production server, LSM Connect gives operators instant access to, and control of, all clips and playlists created during live broadcast production using the MulticamLSM controller. Designed with input from LSM operators, the app increases production efficiency by making operations — such as clip indexing, searching and drag-and-drop playlist creation — quicker and easier to manage.



LSM Connect’s sophisticated clip management enables easier browsing and selection. Clip names, camera angles and time codes can be changed easily and intuitively. Clips can be assigned colours or icons, and multiple clips can be selected for group import into a playlist. Metadata can be added on the fly, even before clips have been created, and a clip’s codec can be checked on the local server.



LSM Connect’s graphic views and touchscreen interface enable intuitive playlist management and editing. Playlists can be edited while they’re airing, or offline while something else is playing out. Playlist elements such as graphics can be copied over to other playlists.



LSM Connect is synchronised with the MulticamLSM and integrates easily with existing installations. It will be available in the second quarter of 2013.