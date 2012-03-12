White Mark Expands Into India and The Middle East

Following the most successful year in its 15 year history, White Mark Ltd is expanding its business to encompass India and the Middle East where it has appointed Jeffrey Marcedo and Dylan Hilton as its new agents. The appointments will enable White Mark to offer its high quality acoustic and design services to music, broadcast and film dubbing clients.

David Bell, managing director of White Mark, says: “Jeffrey and Dylan are experienced audio professionals with high level contacts in India and the Middle East. We are now focusing our attention on these areas as we believe the market is ripe for expansion, particularly among film industry clients who are looking to build high-end dubbing suites. White Mark has extensive experience in this area, with film dubbing and post production facility projects completed or currently running for many European customers including Savalas, Hackenbacker, Real World, Molinaire and Spool, together with numerous others in Russia, Africa, the Far East and the Americas, both North and South. We feel the time is right to improve our direct communication with India and the Middle East and that having associated personnel in place who can deal directly with clients locally will result in a more effective service, particularly in the early stages of projects.”

Jeffrey Marcedo has over 15 years’ experience as an engineer and producer in the audio industry. He started his career at Magikraft Studio in Mumbai and has worked with many music directors from India’s Hindi film industry, including Ranjit Barot, Vishal-Shekar, Anu Malik and Ismail Darbar. He has also undertaken sound design work for advertising agencies such as Lintas, Ogilvy & Mather, Rediffusion and Trikaya Grey, and spent four years as Production Manager and Sound Designer at Big FM’s national studios in India.

Marcedo has been involved in a number of high profile audio installations. These include being part of the Big FM National Programming (core) team, which was responsible for the technical set up and programming launch of 45 stations across India. More recently he set up international radio stations for Nile FM and Nogoom FM in Cairo, a project where he worked closely with White Mark, which was responsible for the acoustic and studio design.

Dylan Hilton is a sound engineer, with over 10 years’ experience. He started his career at Ava Audio Labs studio in Mumbai, where he engineered music and film sound projects for many leading Indian musicians. He has also handled sales and technical support for pro speaker brand Turbosound in Mumbai and set up a sound rental company.

Hilton currently runs a sound installation and consultancy company for various clubs, restaurant, lounges, auditoria and theatres. Working with brands such as Martin Audio, Kling and Freitag, JBL, Lab Gruppen and Powersoft, he has recently completed projects for a variety of Mumbai nightclubs and restaurants including Bonobo, Out of the Blue, Oak & Barley, Woodside Inn, Rude Lounge, Indulge, Cult and Della Adventures.

Commenting on the new relationship with White Mark, Jeffrey Marcedo says: “India and the Middle East have great potential and this is the right time to be a part of it. In India, particularly, the audio industry has grown and evolved over recent years but there are very few local companies that specialise in the high end acoustic design services offered by companies such as White Mark. Clients and industry professionals are now realising the importance of acoustics and are keen to access the knowledge and expertise that White Mark can bring to their projects.”

Hilton adds: “We are looking at all potential avenues where a professional acoustic setup is required. This obviously includes radio stations, recording studios, post production facilities and film dubbing suites, but we also feel there is scope for White Mark to expand into clubs, auditoria and theatres.”

For more information about White Mark’s services in India and the Middle East please contact Jeffrey Marcedo on Tel: +91 7666946264 or Dylan Hilton on Tel: +91 9820568671.

-ends-

About White Mark:

Established in 1997 by David Bell, John Dunnill, Derek Buckingham and Alan Cundell, White Mark Ltd specialises in production facilities for music recording and the film and television industries. Over the last fifteen years it has designed and supervised the construction of over 500 production suites worldwide. The company’s impressive client list encompasses some of the world’s most famous music recording facilities including Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in the UK, Germano Studios in New York, Hit Factory/Criteria Recording Studios in Miami, Strongroom in London and private studios for producers and musicians such as William Orbit and Damon Albarn. In the area of audio post production, White Mark has completed over 140 audio studios and many broadcast and video editing facilities for more than 60 companies in Soho alone. The list of clients includes Grand Central, Hackenbacker, Envy, De Lane Lea, Scramble, Lipsync, Molinare, DeLuxe, 750mph, NBC/Universal, Wave, Unit and Boom.