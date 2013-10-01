SMPTE reports on latest standards work at CCW 2013

Peter Symes, Director of Standards & Engineering at The Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE) will present an update on the latest standards work being done, or already completed, at the world-renown standards setting organization during the 2013 Content and Communications World (CCW) Showin New York. SMPTE is the leading technical society for the motion imaging industry.

On Wed. Nov. 13, at 12:30 – 1:00 PM, Symes will discuss how SMPTE standards continue to provide the foundation for one of the industry’s most important strategic drivers of success, interoperability between technology and system infrastructures. During a session entitled “SMPTE Standards Development: Progress and The Road Ahead” participants will learn about file-based architectures, UltraHD television, cloud computing and storage, the newest version of the 3G-SDI format, metadata management, high frame rate acquisition (including capture speeds of 96, 100 and 120 fps), Video-over-IP, IMF, Media Device Control, 10 Gb/s fiber interfaces and UHDTV Mapping.

Specifically addressing the latter, SMPTE has commissioned a study group to explore the issues, opportunities, and industry implications of UltraHD (SMPTE refers to it as “UHDTV”).

Symes will also provide a review of the SMPTE Technical Conference & Exhibition, to be held October 21-24 in Hollywood, California.

SMPTE members are spread throughout 64 countries worldwide. Over 200 Sustaining (institutional) Members belong to SMPTE, allowing networking and contacts to occur on a larger scale. Touching on every discipline, our members include engineers, technical directors, cameramen, editors, technicians, manufacturers, designers, educators, consultants and field users in networking, compression, encryption and more.

To accomplish its educational goals, SMPTE organizes annual conferences and seminars. It also publishes the highly regarded SMPTE Journal, which is recognized around the world for its well-researched technical papers, tutorials, practical application articles, standards updates and SMPTE Section Reports.