Blackmagic Design rolls out HyperDeck Studio 2, HyperDeck Studio Pro 2

Blackmagic Design rolled out its HyperDeck Studio 2 and HyperDeck Studio Pro 2 broadcast disk recorders at IBC2013.

HyperDeck Studio 2 SD and HD broadcast recorder offers all the features of the previous model, with the added benefit of a new machined metal front panel and a built-in AC power supply. It is ideal for post production, live production and broadcast for SD and HD recording and playback onto solid-state disks in uncompressed, ProRes and DNxHD formats.

HyperDeck Studio Pro 2 is an advanced SSD recorder that supports 6G-SDI and HDMI 4K connections for full resolution Ultra HD recording and playback. Features include four-channel SDI in and out, built-in high-speed Thunderbolt connection, and a range of SDI, HDMI and analog in and out — including standard XLR connectors for audio and timecode.

HyperDeck Studio models feature a user-friendly VTR-style design with function buttons, a jog wheel for jog and shuttle, and external RS-422 control. The high-resolution LCD screen displays timecode and transport information, as well as a full-color thumbnail preview of the current clip in record and playback.