PlayBox Technology presents new features for ScheduleBox

At IBC2013, PlayBox Technology presented the new version of its ScheduleBox Advanced Broadcast Schedule.

ScheduleBox allows template-based management of single or multiple television channels. Easy to deploy via its web-based user interface, operators can select daily, weekly or monthly views and perform block management per television channel. Gaps or overlaps are easily identified in the program blocks. Block status such as Draft, New and Ready-for-publishing can be monitored and controlled.

New features include in-browser clip trimmer with selectale in/out points, media splitting and clip preview. Also new is a file upload facility that allows content to be delivered to a remote file store — all from a web browser. Content folders can be assigned to each specific television channel. Simultaneous file upload and full integration with user rights policies are both supported.

Enhanced playlist import capabilities include multiple watch folders per channel and automatic metadata assignment. Media files can be transferred from library to schedule with simple drag-and-drop. In addition, a new statistics module offers an at-a-glance view of Scheduled vs. Broadcasted.