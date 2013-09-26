Harris Broadcast debuts next-generation Selenio IP media convergence platform

Harris Broadcast debuted its next-generation Selenio IP media convergence platform at IBC2013. Selenio MCP1 is designed to provide the comprehensive on-air and signal transport capabilities of Selenio in a smaller, cost-efficient package.

The original Selenio is an all-in-one 3RU signal compression, networking and processing solution. The Selenio MCP1 delivers the same capabilities in a compact 1RU package.

Selenio MCP1 is targeted for customers with less complex operational requirements, including low channel counts. It shares the same core functionality as the 3RU version, but is customizable to user requirements and pre-configured upon delivery. This allows users to select the chassis and application modules to suit their needs in advance. Built-in redundancy provides automatic failover to backup signal paths, maximizing protection in on-air and live networking environments.

It is particularly useful for live signal contribution over IP, telco and satellite links where users can reliably transmit and monitor single- and dual-channel streams in both directions with hitless protection. It also retains the flexibility of the original Selenio platform by allowing customers to marry important signal processing tasks — such as up-, down- and cross-conversion — with contribution-related encoding capabilities in the same compact frame.